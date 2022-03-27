Alabama Baseball Rides Solid Mound Performances, Avoids Sweep at Mississippi State

Alabama baseball picked up a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon, beating Mississippi State 6-2 and giving the Crimson Tide its second SEC win of the season.

While both Friday and Saturday's games ended in walk-off fashion for the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide was able to quickly breeze through the ninth and avoid being swept in Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State took an early lead in the bottom of the first when catcher Logan Tanner hit a two-out double to right-center field, scoring a run.

While he gave up the run in the first inning, Alabama starter Grayson Hitt settled in and began to be a high point for the Crimson Tide. In his six-inning, 102-pitch performance, Hitt gave up just the one run off of four hits while walking four batters and striking out five.

Alabama responded in kind in the top of the second when first baseman Drew Williamson singled to right field, bringing home designated hitter Owen Diodati and tying the game 1-1. Two innings later, the Crimson Tide took the lead courtesy of an RBI-double by second baseman Bryce Eblin.

In the top of the sixth, Williamson blasted an absolute moonshot over the heads of fans in right field for a solo home run, increasing Alabama's lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back singles and a fielder's choice that saw Bulldogs third baseman Kamren James reach first loaded the bases. All three plays happened with two outs on the board. Crimson Tide reliever Antoine Jean then hit MSU first baseman Luke Hancock with a pitch, scoring a run for the Bulldogs. Jean struck out the next batter, ending the inning, but Mississippi State had cut Alabama's lead to 1.

In the top of the ninth, it was the Crimson Tide's turn to add runs with two outs on the board. With runners on first and second, third baseman Zane Denton singled to left, bringing home Williamson. Diodati stepped up to the plate next and hit an RBI single of his own, bringing left fielder Tommy Seidl across the plate.

Catcher Dominic Tamez recorded Alabama's final RBI of the game when he singled up the middle, giving Denton time to advance home from third. The Crimson Tide's lead was four runs, but a comeback from the Bulldogs wasn't out of the cards considering Friday and Saturday's games.

While Mississippi State was able to put runners on in the ninth, it was too little, too late for the Bulldogs as Jean closed out the game and gave the Crimson Tide the win. Jean finished his three-inning relief outing having given up just one run off of three hits while walking one batter and striking out one.

The win for the Crimson Tide snapped a three game losing streak. Prior to the victory, Alabama had lost six of its last seven.

Hitt (2-0) was issued the win on the mound for Alabama, while Jean (1) was credited with the save. Starter Cade Smith (4-1) was saddled with the loss for Mississippi State.

With the win, Alabama is now 14-11 overall and is 2-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Mississippi State falls to 15-10 and is 3-3 in the SEC. Up next, the Crimson Tide will take Monday off before returning to The Joe to host South Alabama on Tuesday evening (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

