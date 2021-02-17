Alabama Baseball Set for Nine Games on National Television in 2021

The Crimson Tide will be featured on SEC Network eight times with one matchup on ESPNU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama baseball will be featured on nine national broadcasts across the ESPN family of networks during the 2021 season, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide will be featured on SEC Network eight times along with one matchup airing on ESPNU. All of Alabama’s remaining home games and SEC road games will be featured on SEC Network+.

A total of 76 SEC baseball games will be televised nationally during the 2021 season. The SEC Network will air 59 contests with ESPNU and ESPN2 carrying the remaining 16 matchups. Four games are scheduled to be televised on the SEC Network during the opening weekend of league play from March 19-21. In addition, two wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season will be selected to air on SEC Network from May 21-22.

2021 Alabama Baseball National Television Schedule