All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Alabama Baseball Set for Nine Games on National Television in 2021

The Crimson Tide will be featured on SEC Network eight times with one matchup on ESPNU
Author:
Publish date:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama baseball will be featured on nine national broadcasts across the ESPN family of networks during the 2021 season, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide will be featured on SEC Network eight times along with one matchup airing on ESPNU. All of Alabama’s remaining home games and SEC road games will be featured on SEC Network+.

A total of 76 SEC baseball games will be televised nationally during the 2021 season. The SEC Network will air 59 contests with ESPNU and ESPN2 carrying the remaining 16 matchups. Four games are scheduled to be televised on the SEC Network during the opening weekend of league play from March 19-21. In addition, two wildcard games during the final weekend of the regular season will be selected to air on SEC Network from May 21-22.

2021 Alabama Baseball National Television Schedule

  • SEC Network
    • March 9 – South Alabama
    • March 21 – at Arkansas
    • March 27 – Ole Miss
    • April 3 – Tennessee
    • April 4 – Tennessee
    • April 15 – Auburn
    • May 2 – Missouri
    • May 15 – at LSU
  • ESPNU
    • March 25 – Ole Miss

Crimson Corner
BamaCentral+

Crimson Corner: The Case for the SEC Tournament

2020 Alabama baseball team, fall practice
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Set for Nine Games on National Television in 2021

Connor Prielipp
All Things Bama

Previewing Alabama Baseball's Opening Weekend Starting Pitchers

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

SEC Announces Alabama/Texas A&M Basketball Game Postponed

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball forwards Herb Jones and Juwan Gary against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

Herb Jones, Alabama Basketball's Undisputed Leader, Matching His Offensive Ability With His Defense Prowess

Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus bears down on Tim Tebow during the 2009 SEC Championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 17, 2021

020321_MBB_OatsNa_LSU_JH0060
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Unable to Make Trip to Texas A&M on Tuesday

020321_MBB_ShackelfordJa_OatsNa_LSU_JH0288
All Things Bama

Nate Oats: “I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t have an SEC Tournament"