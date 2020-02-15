Bama Central
Alabama Baseball Shuts Out Northeastern, 8-0

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball shut out Northeastern for the second-consecutive game 8-0 on Saturday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

So far in the series, the Crimson Tide has outscored the Huskies 18-0.

Junior right fielder Tyler Gentry had a solid day in the batter's box, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Connor Shamblin picked up the win for Alabama, pitching five innings and allowing no hits. Shamblin struck out five and walked only one.

For Northeastern, junior Sam Jacobsak is credited with the loss. Jacobsak also pitched five innings, but allowed five runs off seven hits. Jacobsak also only walked one and had five strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide will conclude its weekend series with the Huskies on Sunday (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated.

