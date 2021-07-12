Alabama Baseball Signee Noah Miller Drafted by Minnesota Twins

Miller was selected as the 36th overall pick on Sunday evening, the last pick of Day 1

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball signee Noah Miller has a new home in the MLB.

On Sunday evening during the competitive balance round A portion of the three-day MLB Draft, Miller was taken at No. 36 overall by the Minnesota Twins. The Twins' selection of Miller marked the final pick of the night.

Miller's projected signing bonus at pick No. 36 is $2.05 million, according to MLB.com.

Miller is widely considered as the top recruit out of the state of Wisconsin. He primarily played at shortstop and second base at Ozaukee High School while batting on both sides of the plate. He possesses a very high baseball IQ that allows him to utilize his tools effectively. With his dynamic arm strength, he will likely stick to playing shortstop at the next level.

For Alabama baseball, Miller was the only loss of the day through the first 36 picks of the MLB Draft. Senior starting pitcher Dylan Smith and junior second baseman Peyton Wilson are the two Crimson Tide players who are most likely to be selected according to projections. However, redshirt-senior catcher Sam Praytor and senior pitchers Tyler Ras and Chase Lee are also eligible to depart Tuscaloosa and join the ranks of professional baseball.

Of MLB.com's prospect rankings, Miller was the highest-ranked of current/former Alabama players and signees at No. 62. Joining Miller on the list of Crimson Tide signees are right-handed pitcher Luke Holman at No. 172, outfielder Camden Hayslip at No. 174 and left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke at No. 195.

All four of those players in addition to Miller were members of the Crimson Tide's 2021 signing class.

Check out Major League Baseball's scouting report of Miller below:

"Miller has a more advanced approach and better feel to hit than most high schoolers. A switch-hitter, he has a better swing and more pop from the right side. He makes repeated contact, has done a nice job of getting stronger in the last year and might have average power if he continues to develop.

"With average speed and solid arm strength, Miller doesn't have wow tools at shortstop, but his instincts allow him to make all the plays there. His hands and release are quick and his internal clock is outstanding. The Alabama recruit also earns praise for his makeup and has a higher floor than a typical prepster."