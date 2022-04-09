Alabama Baseball Takes Game 1 of Series at No. 7 Ole Miss, 7-4

The Crimson Tide scored all seven runs across the first five innings to allow start Garrett McMillan to get into a groove near the Grove.

Alabama scored all seven runs across the first five frames to clinch a 7-4 win over seventh-ranked Ole Miss on Friday night at Oxford-University Stadium.

Alabama got on the board with one in the first, but Ole Miss was able to counter for two in home half and had Tide starter on the ropes. The Alabama offense took the lead right back with two runs in the third and added two apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to provide McMillan with all the cushion he would need on the way to the win.

McMillan (3-2) battled back from that tough first inning to give the Tide a season-high tying 7.0 frames by night's end. The junior tossed 40 pitches in the first but stayed the course and finished with 72 over the final 6.0 innings for a career-high 112 pitches in his start. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with seven punchouts before turning it over to the bullpen. contributed 1.1 relief frames with using two pitches to get the final two outs.

All nine Crimson Tide starters reached base safely on Friday night with seven of the nine recording at least one hit. and each contributed three-hit efforts with Hamiter adding an RBI and Jarvis totaling a team-high three runs scored. was tops in RBI with three as part of his 1-for-3 night that included a double.

"I'm really proud of our team, that was one of our best efforts of the year," Coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. "We had guys on in the top of the first, had a chance to get a big hit, and we didn't do it. We come out and go E5, walk, walk – I'm sure some of our fans started rolling their eyes – but Garrett (McMillan) got out of it and really settled in. He gave us an outstanding effort, and then Brock (Guffey) and Dylan (Ray) did great out of the pen.

"We had a lot of offensive production tonight, too. This was a good win for us, going on the road and beating a great Ole Miss team on Friday night in the first game of the series, so I'm really excited for our guys."

The victory moved the Crimson Tide to 19-12 on the season and 5-5 in Southeastern Conference play.

Alabama 7, No. 7 Ole Miss 4

This story will be updated