Alabama Baseball to Open 2023 SEC Play at LSU, Finish vs. Ole Miss

Alabama baseball's typical brutal Southeastern Conference schedule will begin with something different in 2023, a league-opening series at LSU.

The league released the 2023 conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.

League play begins the weekend of March 17, although dates and times still have to be finalized due to TV.

The Crimson Tide's 30-game SEC slate wraps up May 18-20 against the reigning national champion Ole Miss Rebels.

In between the bookend series, Alabama will host Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt while traveling to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide will not face with Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee during the 2023 regular season.

The 2023 SEC Tournament continues its run in Hoover, Ala., with the event starting on May 23 and running through May 28.

Alabama Baseball SEC Home Series

Kentucky (March 24-26)

Mississippi State (April 6-8)

Auburn (April 21-23)

Vanderbilt (May 5-7)

Ole Miss (May 18-20)

Alabama Baseball SEC Away Series

LSU (March 17-19)

Florida (March 31-April 2)

Texas A&M (April 14-16)

Arkansas (April 28-30)

Missouri (May 12-14)

2023 SEC Baseball Schedule

March 17-19

Alabama at LSU

South Carolina at Arkansas

Auburn at Florida

Tennessee at Georgia

Texas A&M at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

March 24-26

Kentucky at Alabama

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Georgia at Vanderbilt

LSU at South Carolina

Missouri at Texas A&M

March 31-April 2

Alabama at Florida

Auburn at Arkansas

Georgia at Missouri

South Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Missouri at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at South Carolina

LSU at Ole Miss

April 7-9 (Friday-Sunday)

Kentucky at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

April 14-16

Alabama at Texas A&M

Arkansas at LSU

Georgia at Auburn

Missouri at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

April 21-23

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Georgia

Florida at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Kentucky

LSU at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Tennessee at South Carolina

April 28-30

Alabama at Arkansas

Auburn at Ole Miss

Georgia at Florida

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at LSU

Missouri at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Tennessee

May 5-7

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

LSU at Auburn

Florida at Kentucky

South Carolina at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Missouri

May 12-14

Alabama at Missouri

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Florida

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at LSU

Mississippi State at Tennessee

May 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday)

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

LSU at Georgia

Missouri at Kentucky

South Carolina at Mississippi State

May 23-28

SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)