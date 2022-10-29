Alabama Baseball Wraps up Fall Exhibition Slate following Friday’s Contest at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Alabama baseball wrapped up its fall exhibition slate on Friday evening at Plainsman Park, squaring off with the Auburn Tigers.

Luke Holman got the start for the Crimson Tide and followed up last weekend’s outing with another impressive performance. The sophomore tossed 2.0 scoreless, hitless frames while posting three strikeouts. Riley Quick also contributed 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and issuing a walk while punching out three. Colby Shelton highlighted the Alabama offense, bringing in three runs on an RBI-double. Joining Shelton with doubles were Andrew Pinckney and Ed Johnson, while Caden Rose tripled, and Will Hodo homered against the Tigers.

Alabama will use Saturday as an off day before wrapping up the week with a Sunday workout at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Practice is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT with a scrimmage to follow, first pitch set for 2 p.m.

Head Coach Brad Bohannon

Overall thoughts on the night:

"I really appreciate Auburn having us down for an exhibition. We were able to get a lot of guys in the game, and we learned a lot about our team, a lot about some individual players, tonight. It’s been a really good fall for us so far, and we’ve grown a lot over the last few weeks. We’re going to finish up next week with our Fall World Series. Hopefully we can continue to grow during this final week and carry that momentum into the spring as we prepare for the new season.”

