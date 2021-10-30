Alabama Baseball Wraps Up Fall Schedule With Exhibition At Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide and Rebels squared off for 12 innings in Oxford, closing practices until the spring.

Alabama and Ole Miss baseball played a 12-inning exhibition against Ole Miss at Swayze Field to wrap up fall practices on Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide will return to the diamond in the spring as the team prepares for its 2022 season opener against Xavier on Friday, Feb. 18 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

"I thought today was another positive day for this group," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. "I would assume that both Mississippi State and Ole Miss will be ranked in the Top 10 whenever the preseason polls come out. Tight games against teams of their caliber should give our kids some confidence, as well as reinforce just how much the little things matter."

Alabama played an exhibition at Mississippi State on Oct. 15.

The Crimson Tide got on the board first thanks to a solo home run from Dominic Tamez in the top of the second inning.

The Rebels came right back with one run on a sacrifice fly in the home half of the second.

Both teams went scoreless until the top of the sixth when William Hamiter delivered an RBI-double off the wall in right to push Alabama in front once again.

Ole Miss answered for a second time, recording a pair of solo homers in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 3-2 in favor of the home team.

In the top of the seventh, Zane Denton sent a ball into the right field corner for a single and a misplay by the Rebels on the relay allowed Will Hodo to score from third for the tying run.

Ole Miss moved in front for good in the bottom of the 10th thanks to a two-run home run to make it a 5-3 game with two innings remaining in the exhibition.

In the 12th, a leadoff double from Denton followed by an RBI-single by Bryce Eblin pulled the Tide within one, but another Rebel run in the final half inning made it a 6-4 final.

“Overall, I feel like we made a lot of progress throughout our fall team segment," Bohannon added. "We will hit the weights hard the next couple of months before we get back on the field in January."