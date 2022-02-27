Skip to main content

Alabama Baseball OF William Hamiter Out with Broken Foot

The junior is batting .292 through seven games this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball's William Hamiter has suffered a broken foot and will be out for the foreseeable future, according to sources close to the team.

A source with inside knowledge of the injury told BamaCentral there is no time for Hamiter's return. That being said, the typical amount of time that is usually expected for this particular type of injury is 8-10 weeks.

Hamiter started at right field during Alabama's 2-0 loss to Texas on Saturday but was replaced by Will Portea in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hamiter was 0-for-2 before exiting the game. 

Through the Crimson Tide's first seven games this season, Hamiter has a .292 batting average with three doubles, and three RBI. After collecting six hits in the opening series against Xavier last weekend, the junior has just one hit in his last 12 at-bats, including an 0-for-5 showing during Alabama's two losses at Texas so far this weekend. 

Read More

Last season, Hamiter posted a .271 batting average, tallying four home runs and 34 RBI over 53 games. He also recorded 11 doubles, a triple. Playing in the outfield, he posted a .989 fielding percentage, committing one error over 94 chances. 

After dropping a pair of close games so far this weekend, Alabama (5-2) will conclude its three-game series against No. 1 Texas (7-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. 

"I don’t believe in moral victories, but I’m really proud of the way we competed," Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon said following Saturday's loss. "This is the second day in a row that we out-hit Texas, second day in a row we’ve hit more balls on the barrel and hard. Baseball’s not fair, but if we play tomorrow the way that we’ve played the last two days, then we should have a chance to come out on top.”

Following Sunday's game against Texas, the Crimson Tide will return home for mid-week games against Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday and Troy on Wednesday before hosting a three-game series against Murray State next weekend.

