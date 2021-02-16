All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Basketball at Texas A&M Start Time Changed Due to Winter Weather

The Crimson Tide will now play on Thursday afternoon rather than Wednesday evening
The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday afternoon that all but two of the men's basketball games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week have been rescheduled due to the threat of severe winter weather that is sweeping across the southeastern United States.

"The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule of men’s basketball games due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week," the SEC announced in a statement. "In addition, the South Carolina at Tennessee game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been changed to Wednesday as a result of a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements."

Among those games was No. 8Alabama basketball's game at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide was originally scheduled to play against the Aggies in College Station at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The game will now take place at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Along with Alabama's game being moved, other notable games include No. 19 Tennessee against South Carolina, which will now take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT. Another game of importance that saw an altered time is No. 20 Missouri at Georgia, which will now take place at 6 p.m. instead of the original start time of 5:30.

Here is the updated schedule, with Alabama's rescheduled game in bold:

Tuesday, February 16

#20 Missouri at Georgia SEC Network 6 p.m. CT (moves from 5:30 start time)

Florida at #24 Arkansas ESPN2 6 p.m. CT (no changes)

Wednesday, February 17

Kentucky at Vanderbilt SEC Network 6 p.m. CT (no changes)

South Carolina at #19 Tennessee SEC Network 8 p.m. CT (moves from Tuesday)

Thursday, February 18

#9 Alabama at Texas A&M SEC Network 2 p.m. CT (moves from Wednesday)

Mississippi State at Auburn ESPNU 4 p.m. CT (moves from Tuesday)

LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network 4 p.m. CT (moves from Wednesday)

