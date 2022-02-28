Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Drops One Spot in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

Despite securing a pair of wins last week, the Crimson Tide fell a spot to No. 25 in the AP Top 25.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite recording a pair of wins last week, Alabama dropped in the latest college basketball rankings, moving down a spot to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Crimson Tide received a total of 90 voting points, nine fewer than No. 24 Iowa.

Alabama entered Monday at No. 22 in the NET rankings used by the NCAA tournament selection committee to help determine seeding. The Crimson Tide is 8-7 in Quad 1 games, 5-1 in Quad 2 games and 6-2 against Quad 3 opponents.

Around the SEC, Auburn dropped to spots to No. 5 and was followed by No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama. The conference experienced a pair of upsets over the weekend as Tennessee beat Auburn 67-62 while Arkansas topped Kentucky 75-73.

Alabama (19-10, 9-7 in the SEC) will wrap up its regular-season schedule this week as it hosts Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9) before traveling to LSU (20-9, 8-8).

This post will be updated following the release of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

AP Top 25 - Week 16

1. Gonzaga, 24-3 (46 first-place votes)

2. Arizona, 25-3 

3. Baylor, 24-5 (4)

4. Duke, 25-4 (11)

5. Auburn, 25-4 

6. Kansas, 23-5

7. Kentucky, 23-6

8. Purdue, 24-5

9. Providence, 24-3

10. Wisconsin, 23-5

11. Villanova, 21-7

12. Texas Tech, 22-7

13. Tennessee, 21-7

T-14. Arkansas, 23-6

T-14. Houston, 24-4

16. Southern California, 25-4

17. UCLA, 21-6

18. Connecticut, 21-7

19. Saint Mary's, 24-6

20. Illinois, 20-8

21. Texas, 21-8

22. Murray State, 28-2

23. Ohio State, 18-8

24. Iowa, 20-8

25. Alabama, 19-10 

