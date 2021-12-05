Alabama Basketball Earns Impressive Win Over Gonzaga in Battle in Seattle, 91-82

Alabama defeated a team named the Bulldogs for the second time on Saturday night, this time in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.

The No. 16 Crimson Tide (7-1) upset No. 3 Gonzaga (7-2) by a score of 91-82, led by sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford who scored 28 points. Alabama's backcourt of Shackelford, JD Davison, and Jahvon Quinerly combined for 65 of Alabama's 91 points.

Alabama's offense exploded for 10 three-pointers in the first half, bolstering the Tide to a 16-point halftime lead. Shackelford scored 20 first half points off 6-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Even though National Player of the Year candidate Drew Timme and freshman phenom Chet Holmgren seemed like a mismatch on paper for Alabama, the defense stood tall in the first half against the bigs and freshman center Charles Bediako tallied five first half blocks.

Gonzaga opened the half with a 7-0 run, but Alabama responded with a few Shackelford buckets and a three from Davison to extend its lead back out to double digits again.

Davison put on his best showing yet in a Crimson Tide uniform, truly showing his capabilities on a national stage against a highly-touted opponent. Davison scored 20 points off the bench and made four shots from distance, which all seemed to come at key moments in the game.

Foul trouble became an apparent issue for the Crimson Tide in the second half. Ten minutes into the half, Juwan Gary, Noah Gurley, Darius Miles, and Bediako had all collected four fouls apiece.

Following a scoring drought, Gonzaga cut the lead to as low as four points in the waning minutes of the game. A Davison three, a three from Quinerly, who finished with 17 points, and a breakaway slam from Davison off a steal finally put the game out of reach for the Tide.

This is Alabama's first ranked win of the season, and the Crimson Tide will look to add to its resume as the No. 15 Houston Cougars visit Coleman Coliseum next Saturday for a 9 p.m. CT tipoff.

