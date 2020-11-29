SI.com
How to Watch Alabama Basketball in the Maui Invitational, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Christopher Walsh

They had to ditch their Hawaiian shirts, but the University of Alabama men's basketball team will still play in a holiday tournament this week. 

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic making long-distance travel too risky, coupled with the unpredictable restrictions like Hawaii having a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for anyone arriving in the state, this year's version of the Maui Invitational will be held on the mainland.

Specifically, it'll be at one of the furtherest venues imaginable, but surprisingly close to Tuscaloosa, at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. 

It host the Southern Conference tournament from 2012-14. 

While it's not exactly the same as the 1942 Rose Bowl being held in Durham, N.C. following the start of World War II (the federal government prohibited large public gatherings on the West Coast following the attack on Pearl Harbor), it will be vastly different from the usual setup. 

The tournament is usually hosted by Division II Chaminade, which every once in a while pulls off a major upset, and features seven prominent programs from around the country. Chaminade isn't making the trip, so the field includes the likes of North Carolina, Indiana and Texas. 

Alabama opens against Stanford, with the winner getting the winner of North Carolina vs. UNLV. 

2020 Maui Invitational Schedule 

Monday's games

Game 1: Texas vs. Davidson, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Game 2: Indiana vs. Providence, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3: North Carolina vs. UNLV, 6 p.m., ESPN2 

Game 4: Stanford vs. Alabama, 8:30 p.m., ESPN 2

Tuesday's games

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3 p.m,, ESPN

Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday's games 

Game 9: Third-place game: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Championship: Winner of Game 5, vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 p.m, ESPN

Game 11: Fifth-place game: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 12: Seventh-place game: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 8:30 p.m., ESPN 2 

Maui Invitational 2020

Alabama vs. Stanford 

What: Maui Invitational

When: Monday, 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center, Ashville, N.C.

TV: ESPN2 (Play-By-Play: Jason Benetti, Analyst: Bill Walton)

Radio: CTSN (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Series record: Alabama 3-0

Last meeting: March 23, 2013, NIT Tournament (at Tuscaloosa), Alabama 66, Stanford 54

Scouting report: Stanford returns four of five starters led by PAC-12 Preseason All-Conference honorees senior Oscar da Silva (15.7 ppg and 6.4 rpg) and freshman Ziaire Williams. Daejon Davis (8.8 pts, 3.7 ast), Bryce Wills (7.8 pts, 4.0 reb) and Spencer Jones (8.8 pts, 3.2 reb) join da Silva among returning starters. Both da Silva (first team) and Wills (all-defense) were all-conference selections last season. The Cardinal returns 74 percent of its scoring from a year ago, and adds to it with ESPN’s 10th-rated recruiting class in the country, led by Williams at small forward.

Last time out: Alabama opened the 2020-21 season with an impressive 81-57 victory over Jacksonville State last Wednesday night. The No. 25-ranked Crimson Tide was led by Jaden Shackelford (18 pts, 12 rebs) and Herbert Jones (14 pts, 12 rebs) who each earned double-doubles and led four players in double figures.

Notes: This is the season opener for Stanford, which went 20-12 last year. It was scheduled to face Utah Valley State, but the game was cancelled due to a positive coronavirus test and subsequent contact tracings ... This will be Alabama’s second appearance in the Maui Invitational. The other was in 2008 when UA finished 2-1, falling to Oregon in the opening round before finishing play with back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s. ... Stanford is led by former UAB coach Jerod Haase.

