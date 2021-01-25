Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9 in Latest AP Poll

The Crimson Tide is ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2007

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball has moved up to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after starting SEC play 8-0.

The Crimson Tide has now won nine consecutive games, putting it in the top 10 of the rankings for the first time since 2007.

Alabama picked up two wins last week, first defeating LSU 105-75 in Baton Rouge. The Crimson Tide then capped off the week with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum.

Overall, Alabama sits at a 13-3 record. The Crimson Tide has not lost since all the way back on Dec. 19 against Western Kentucky.

Here is the full list of rankings, with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll being added as soon as it is released:

AP Top 25 Poll

Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes

1. Gonzaga (15-0) West Coast 1,597 (61)

2. Baylor (14-0) Big 12 1,539 (3)

3. Villanova (10-1) Big East 1,459

4. Michigan (13-1) Big Ten 1,376

5. Texas (11-2) Big 12 1,341

6. Houston (13-1) American Athletic 1,281

7. Iowa (12-3) Big Ten 1,214

8. Virginia (10-2) Atlantic Coast 1,067

9. Alabama (13-3) Southeastern 1,039

10. Texas Tech (11-4) Big 12 954

11. West Virginia (10-4) Big 12 869

12. Missouri (10-2) Southeastern 833

13. Ohio State (12-4) Big Ten 810

14. Wisconsin (12-4) Big Ten 757

15. Kansas (10-5) Big 12 665

16. Florida State (9-2) Atlantic Coast 656

17. Creighton (11-4) Big East 640

18. Tennessee (10-3) Southeastern 638

19. Illinois (10-5) Big Ten 415

20. Virginia Tech (11-3) Atlantic Coast 242

21. Minnesota (11-5) Big Ten 223

22. Saint Louis (7-1) Atlantic 10 218

23. UCLA (12-3) Pacific 12 157

24. Oklahoma (9-4) Big 12 151

25. Louisville (10-3) Atlantic Coast 117

Others receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, Connecticut 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4

This story will be updated with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll once it is released.