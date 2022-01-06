Alabama Basketball Passes First SEC Road Test with 83-70 win at Florida

A strong start to the second half propelled the Crimson Tide to a win in Gainesville.

Things are never easy on the road in the SEC.

Last time Alabama played in Gainesville, the Crimson Tide blew a 21-point second-half lead and lost in double overtime. That was Nate Oats' first season as head coach, and he wanted to make sure that didn't happen again on Wednesday night.

Despite some hot second-half shooting from Florida, the Alabama defense and offensive outburst from Juwan Gary was enough to hold off the Gator comeback attempt in the 83-70 win in Gainesville for No. 15 Alabama. The Crimson Tide improves to 2-0 in SEC play and 11-3 overall.

It was almost like a switch was flipped for Alabama at halftime. The Crimson Tide came out of the locker room on fire, opening the second half on a 22-4 run to go up 58-43.

Florida slowly climbed back into the game with some three-pointers from Alabama-native Myreon Jones and a strong prescence in the paint from forward Colin Castleton. After trailing by as much as 15 in the half, a Castleton free throw cut the Alabama lead to six points with just over six minutes left.

The Alabama defense then turned up the pressure, forcing a couple of turnovers that turned into transition buckets on the other end as Alabama was able to put the game away.

The first half was a sloppy affair for both teams, filled with turnovers and fouls galore. Alabama had multiple scoring droughts in the first half, yet only trailed by three heading into halftime with the Gators holding a 39-36 lead.

Jahvon Quinerly was the early star of the first half, while Gary had a strong finish to the half and helped pull Alabama out of a shooting slump with some powerful drives to the basket.

Despite foul trouble, Alabama had five players finish in double figures with Quinerly and Gary leading the way with 19 points each.

This story will be updated with quotes and video.