Alabama Basketball Rises to No. 15 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball rose four spots to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 19, but jumped four places after beating then-No. 14 Tennessee last week.

Alabama was also ranked in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll. However, instead of rising in the rankings after beating the Volunteers, the Crimson Tide instead fell a spot in the poll.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference in the AP Top 25, Auburn is the highest-ranked program at No. 9. To find the next team, Alabama is next at its No. 15 spot. Kentucky is tied with Providence at No. 16, with Tennessee just behind it at No. 18.

LSU is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 21.

In the Coaches Poll, Auburn is also the highest-ranked SEC program at No. 9. Kentucky comes in at No. 13, while Tennessee remains ranked ahead of Alabama at No. 18. With the Crimson Tide at No. 20, LSU is the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 21.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after nine weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25 - January 3, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor (13-0) Big 12 1,525 (61)

2. Duke (11-1) Atlantic Coast 1,447

3. Purdue (12-1) Big Ten 1,376

4. Gonzaga (11-2) West Coast 1,336

5. UCLA (8-1) Pacific 12 1,287

6. Kansas (11-1) Big 12 1,237

7. USC (12-0) Pacific 12 1,015

8. Arizona (11-1) Pacific 12 1,013

9. Auburn (12-1) Southeastern 976

10. Michigan State (12-2) Big Ten 934

11. Iowa State (12-1) Big 12 896

12. Houston (12-2) American Athletic 849

13. Ohio State (9-2) Big Ten 819

14. Texas (11-2) Big 12 640

15. Alabama (10-3) Southeastern 589

16. Providence (13-1) Big East 560

16. Kentucky (11-2) Southeastern 560

18. Tennessee (9-3) Southeastern 519

19. Villanova (9-4) Big East 437

20. Colorado State (10-0) Mountain West 386

21. LSU (12-1) Southeastern 371

22. Xavier (11-2) Big East 270

23. Wisconsin (10-2) Big Ten 221

24. Seton Hall (9-3) Big East 174

25. Texas Tech (10-2) Big 12 142

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - January 3, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Baylor 13-0 800 (32)

2. Duke 11-1 760

3. Purdue 12-1 713

4. Gonzaga 11-2 693

5. UCLA 8-1 657

6. Kansas 11-1 654

7. Arizona 11-1 559

8. USC 12-0 517

9. Auburn 12-1 512

10. Michigan St 12-2 507

11. Iowa State 12-1 450

12. Ohio St. 9-2 412

13. Kentucky 11-2 344

14. Houston 12-2 328

15. Villanova 9-4 286

16. Texas 11-2 285

17. Providence 13-1 284

18. Tennessee 9-3 253

19. Colorado St. 10-0 229

20. Alabama 10-3 223

21. LSU 12-1 208

22. Seton Hall 9-3 160

23. Wisconsin 10-2 156

24. Xavier 11-2 136

25. Texas Tech 10-2 110

Others receiving votes: Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary's 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1.