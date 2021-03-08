Alabama Basketball Rises to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Crimson Tide is up two spots after beating both Auburn and Georgia in its final week of the regular season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball got just the shot in the arm it needed heading into this week's SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Crimson Tide is now No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday morning. Previously, Alabama was ranked No. 8, but two solid wins over Auburn in Coleman Coliseum and at Georgia in Athens were enough to move the Crimson Tide up two spots in the final week heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Regarding the other teams of the SEC, only one other team is ranked. This week, Arkansas rises from No. 12 up four spots to No. 8 after winning 11 SEC games in a row to finish its season. The Razorbacks continue to be the hottest team in the conference and will look to make a heavy impact later this week in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee received 14 votes in this week's poll, but they were not enough to earn the Volunteers a spot amongst the top 25 teams in the country.

In the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama is now the sole possessor of No. 5 after sharing the spot with West Virginia last week. Arkansas sits in the same place as it does in the AP poll at No. 8.

Here are the full AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls after 16 weeks of college basketball:

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (24-0) West Coast 1,573 (61)

2. Baylor (21-1) Big 12 1,510 (2)

3. Illinois (20-6) Big Ten 1,438

4. Michigan (19-3) Big Ten 1,382

5. Iowa (20-7) Big Ten 1,314

6. Alabama (21-6) Southeastern 1,239

7. Houston (21-3) American Athletic 1,173

8. Arkansas (21-5) Southeastern 1,046

9. Ohio State (18-8) Big Ten 1,032

10. West Virginia (18-8) Big 12 919

11. Kansas (19-8) Big 12 873

12. Oklahoma State (18-7) Big 12 851

13. Texas (17-7) Big 12 802

14. Villanova (16-5) Big East 729

15. Florida State (15-5) Atlantic Coast 687

16. Virginia (17-6) Atlantic Coast 531

17. Creighton (18-7) Big East 510

18. Loyola Chicago (24-4) Missouri Valley 488

19. San Diego State (20-4) Mountain West 462

20. Texas Tech (17-9) Big 12 389

20. Purdue (18-8) Big Ten 389

22. Virginia Tech (15-5) Atlantic Coast 266

23. Colorado (20-7) Pacific 12 209

24. USC (21-6) Pacific 12 175

25. Oklahoma (14-9) Big 12 172

Others receiving votes:

BYU 93, Oregon 67, Connecticut 53, Clemson 25, Wisconsin 24, Tennessee 14, Wichita State 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Winthrop 7, Virginia Commonwealth 4, LSU 2, San Diego 1, Michigan State 1, UC Santa Barbara 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 24-0 775 (31)

2. Baylor 21-1 740

3. Illinois 20-6 689

4. Michigan 19-3 687

5. Alabama 21-6 610

6. Iowa 20-7 584

7. Houston 21-3 572

8. Arkansas 21-5 489

9. West Virginia 18-8 483

10. Ohio St. 18-8 395

11. Villanova 16-5 384

12. Kansas 19-8 383

13. Florida State 15-5 363

14. Oklahoma State 18-7 340

15. Virginia 17-6 313

16. Texas 17-7 312

17. Creighton 18-7 287

18. Loyola-Chicago 24-4 240

19. San Diego St. 20-4 227

19. Purdue 18-8 227

21. Virginia Tech 15-5 176

22. Texas Tech 17-9 174

23. Southern California 21-6 155

24. Oklahoma 14-9 119

25. Oregon 19-5 116

Others receiving votes:

Colorado 68; Brigham Young 39; Wichita St. 26; Connecticut 26; Clemson 25; Tennessee 9; Drake 8; Winthrop 7; St. Bonaventure 7; Michigan St 7; UCLA 3; Toledo 3; Wisconsin 2; North Carolina 2; Florida 2; Colorado St. 1.