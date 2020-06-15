Bama Central
Alabama Basketball to face Jacksonville State in 2020 Opener

Joey Blackwell

Alabama men's basketball will be facing in-state foe Jacksonville State in its 2020-2021 season opener on Nov. 10 in Coleman Coliseum.

The announcement was made by Crimson Tide superfan and Crimson Chaos president Luke Ratliff on his Instagram on Monday afternoon:

The game marks the first regular-season meeting of the two teams since Dec. 29, 2015, when the Crimson Tide defeated the Gamecocks 67-59 in overtime in Tuscaloosa.

The announcement was later confirmed by Alabama basketball on social media:

Jacksonville State finished the 2019-2020 season 13-19, finishing 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The only SEC team that the Gamecocks faced was Tennessee, who they lost to 73-53.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide finished last season 16-15 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Alabama also finished its conference schedule in the SEC at 8-10.

In addition to Jacksonville State, the Crimson has announced that it will face Clemson in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 12. Alabama will also participate in the 2020 Maui Jim Maui Invitational with North Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, Texas, Providence, UNLV and Davidson.

Other announced regular-season games include South Alabama on Nov. 18 and Houston on Dec. 19 as well as Yale, Vermont and Furman, although no dates have been released regarding those games.

Alabama's full regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Love this in-state matchup

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

This is going to be fun.

