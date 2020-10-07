SI.com
Alabama Basketball to Open 2020 Maui Invitational Against Stanford

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball will open the 2020 Maui Invitational against Stanford, the tournament organization announced on Wednesday morning.

The Crimson Tide and the Cardinal will be playing the night game of the opening day slate on Nov. 30 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament's location was moved from Maui to Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. All games of the Maui Invitational will be aired on the ESPN family of networks.

Historically, Alabama and Stanford have faced off three times in the past. The Crimson Tide hold a 3-0 all-time record over the Cardinal, with their last meeting being a 66-54 Alabama victory in the second round of the 2013 NIT Tournament.

2020 marks the Crimson Tide's second appearance in the tournament in program history. It's first appearance was back in 2008 when Alabama dropped its first-round matchup against Oregon but went on to beat both Chaminade and Saint Joseph's.

The winner of the Alabama-Standford game will advance to the championship bracket while the loser will head to the consolation bracket. The winner will face off against the winner of the North Carolina-UNLV game.

Other teams in the tournament include Texas, Indiana, Providence and Davidson.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Sad that they had to move it from Maui. Would have been a great trip for the players.

