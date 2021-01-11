Alabama Basketball Moves to No. 24 in Latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Alabama men's basketball returned to the national rankings on Monday morning, with the Crimson Tide being ranked No. 24 in the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Alabama received 114 points, which ties them with Saint Louis for the 24th spot in the rankings.
After a 5-3 start to non-conference play, the Crimson Tide has been on a tear. Alabama has started SEC play 4-0, knocking off Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn.
Up next, Alabama gears up for a road trip to Kentucky on Tuesday in what is sure to be a solid game between the two winningest programs in SEC basketball.
Regarding the AP Top 25, Alabama just missed the cut with 173 votes — eight votes shy of No. 25 Connecticut. The Crimson Tide received the most votes of any unranked team.
Here is the full list of rankings:
USA Today Coaches Poll
Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes
1. Gonzaga 12-0 797 (29)
2. Baylor 11-0 771 3 (2)
3. Villanova 8-1 722
4. Texas 10-1 703
5. Michigan 10-0 599
6. Creighton 10-2 597
7. Kansas 10-2 587
8. Iowa 11-2 586
9. Wisconsin 10-2 556
10. Tennessee 9-1 535
11. Houston 10-1 496
12. Clemson 9-1 374
13. Illinois 9-4 347
14. West Virginia 9-4 272
15. Texas Tech 10-3 255
16. Missouri 7-2 243
17. Oregon 9-2 205
18. Louisville 8-1 192
19. Minnesota 10-4 166
20. Virginia Tech 9-2 162
21. UCLA 9-2 148
22. Virginia 7-2 147
23. Duke 5-2 124
24. Alabama 9-3 114
T-24. Saint Louis 7-1 114
Others receiving votes:
Ohio St. 112; Connecticut 91; Rutgers 68; Florida State 67; Southern California 44; Colorado 37; Xavier 31; Drake 29; Boise St. 29; San Diego St. 22; Stanford 18; Oklahoma State 16; Michigan St 13; Arkansas 8; Richmond 2; Seton Hall 1.