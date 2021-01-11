Alabama Basketball Moves to No. 24 in Latest USA Today Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide also just missed the cut in the AP Top 25, receiving 173 votes

Alabama men's basketball returned to the national rankings on Monday morning, with the Crimson Tide being ranked No. 24 in the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Alabama received 114 points, which ties them with Saint Louis for the 24th spot in the rankings.

After a 5-3 start to non-conference play, the Crimson Tide has been on a tear. Alabama has started SEC play 4-0, knocking off Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn.

Up next, Alabama gears up for a road trip to Kentucky on Tuesday in what is sure to be a solid game between the two winningest programs in SEC basketball.

Regarding the AP Top 25, Alabama just missed the cut with 173 votes — eight votes shy of No. 25 Connecticut. The Crimson Tide received the most votes of any unranked team.

Here is the full list of rankings:

USA Today Coaches Poll

Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes

1. Gonzaga 12-0 797 (29)

2. Baylor 11-0 771 3 (2)

3. Villanova 8-1 722

4. Texas 10-1 703

5. Michigan 10-0 599

6. Creighton 10-2 597

7. Kansas 10-2 587

8. Iowa 11-2 586

9. Wisconsin 10-2 556

10. Tennessee 9-1 535

11. Houston 10-1 496

12. Clemson 9-1 374

13. Illinois 9-4 347

14. West Virginia 9-4 272

15. Texas Tech 10-3 255

16. Missouri 7-2 243

17. Oregon 9-2 205

18. Louisville 8-1 192

19. Minnesota 10-4 166

20. Virginia Tech 9-2 162

21. UCLA 9-2 148

22. Virginia 7-2 147

23. Duke 5-2 124

24. Alabama 9-3 114

T-24. Saint Louis 7-1 114

Others receiving votes:

Ohio St. 112; Connecticut 91; Rutgers 68; Florida State 67; Southern California 44; Colorado 37; Xavier 31; Drake 29; Boise St. 29; San Diego St. 22; Stanford 18; Oklahoma State 16; Michigan St 13; Arkansas 8; Richmond 2; Seton Hall 1.