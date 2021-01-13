All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama Basketball’s Jordan Bruner Suffers Meniscus Injury

Bruner expected to make a full recovery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely after he sustained a meniscus injury to his right knee Tuesday night at Kentucky. Bruner underwent a procedure Wednesday morning performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.

There is no timetable for Bruner’s return, however, he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the lineup later this season.

Bruner is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and leads the team in blocks (16) and steals (20). In his five SEC contests, the 6-10, 225-pound forward is collecting 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

“Off the court he’s got a real high IQ and I think he’s got good leadership skills where he speaks up,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I think him coming in has really helped. [John] Petty and Herb [Jones] have been here, they’ve tried to step up as leaders on the team. I think he’s helped those guys in that regard. He speaks up, now they can speak up. There are multiple guys speaking up so I think he’s a really good leader. High IQ guy. Knows what we’re trying to get done.

“On the floor I think his passing ability is on another level. I think he can really make guys around him really good and he’s shooting it way better than I knew. I think he shot 32 percent at Yale — something like low 30s from what I remember. He’s one of the best shooters on the team right now. When he gets his feet set he’s not missing very many shots. When you put [Alex] Reese and him — two bigs —they can both make threes as the level that they can and it makes it a lot harder for defense to come out and cover that.”

