Alabama Catcher Dominic Tamez is Turning Question Marks into Exclamation Points

Following the conclusion of the 2021 college baseball season, Alabama had question marks at multiple positions. The question at the catcher position, though, was arguably the greatest of all.

Spending four years with the Crimson Tide, First Team All-SEC catcher Sam Praytor was drafted last summer in the sixth round by the Miami Marlins. Not only a solid fielder at the position, Praytor's bat was one of the best in the Alabama lineup from the first time he stepped behind home plate in 2018.

With Praytor having departed the program, head coach Brad Bohannon was left with the task to fill the void. He admitted as much with an exclusive interview with BamaCentral.

“Going into this season, the catching position is a huge question mark just losing an All-Conference three-year starter in Sam Praytor,” Bohannon said.

However, Alabama might have found an answer: JUCO transfer Dominic Tamez.

"Dom had a tremendous fall," Bohannon said. "He hit seven home runs and did a good job of catching and throwing and even though he’s new, he’s probably as equipped as a new kid could be to be acclimated here. He did spend a year at Arkansas, he played in the JUCO College World Series and won a national championship — one of the best JUCO programs in the country — and played in the Cape Cod League over the summer.

"So he’s got some really good experience, it’s just not Alabama experience or playing in SEC games. But he’s a skilled player and he’s another kid that just socially fit in right away and has done a great job and we’re expecting big things out of him.”