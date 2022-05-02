Skip to main content

Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested in Mississippi

Ricks was arrested on charges of speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana (first offense).

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Mississippi Highway Patrol. Ricks was charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana (first offense). He was booked at 5:14 p.m. CT.

Charlie Potter of BamaOnline was the first to report the news. The information was gathered from the Jones County Sheriff's Department arrest database.

Ricks' bond was set at $0.

Ricks announced that he was transferring to Alabama from LSU last December after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Tigers. In 2021, he suffered a shoulder injury that limited his playing time for the remainder of the season. However, in 2020, Ricks impressed with 20 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups. His efforts were good enough to earn him third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press as well as Freshman All-American status from the Football Writers Association of America.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At the 2022 A-Day Game with Alabama, Ricks played as a second-string cornerback, where he registered a total of five tackles.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during spring practices that the biggest hurdle for Ricks was his adjustment to the Crimson Tide's system.

“The biggest thing for Eli is learning the system,” Saban said. “He’s like a guy that just got here. So for him to be able to learn the system, and sometimes it’s even more difficult for guys that have played in a system, alright, because they knew a system and now they have to sort of intercalate some of the things they we doing with some of the things we are doing.

"They might have been told something different, so you have to work through that learning curve with them. But, he’s a very consciousness guy and works hard at it, he takes coaching well and wants to please.”

Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 8.46.51 AM

Gallery: Eli Ricks at LSU

Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks
Eli Ricks at LSU

Minkah Fitzpatrick
Bama/NFL

NFL: Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick52 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Ray Perkins talks to his team during the 1986 season.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2022

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
Mac Jones, New England Patriots quarterback
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Team

By Kristi F. Patrick17 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Bama/NFL

Five Takeaways from Alabama at the 2022 NFL Draft

By Katie Windham23 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Alabama The Great
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Alabama The Great

By Anthony SiscoMay 1, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Glen Coffee (38) scores on a run against the Florida Gators during the first half of the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 1, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 1, 2022
Alabama football helmets
Bama/NFL

Alabama Football 2022 Undrafted Free Agency Tracker

By Katie Windham and Tony TsoukalasApr 30, 2022
042322_MBA_McNairyJa_TamezDo_Georgia_CV0541
All Things Bama

11-5 Loss at South Carolina Caps Disappointing Weekend for Alabama Baseball

By Joey BlackwellApr 30, 2022