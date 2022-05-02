Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested in Mississippi

Ricks was arrested on charges of speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana (first offense).

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Mississippi Highway Patrol. Ricks was charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana (first offense). He was booked at 5:14 p.m. CT.

Charlie Potter of BamaOnline was the first to report the news. The information was gathered from the Jones County Sheriff's Department arrest database.

Ricks' bond was set at $0.

Ricks announced that he was transferring to Alabama from LSU last December after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Tigers. In 2021, he suffered a shoulder injury that limited his playing time for the remainder of the season. However, in 2020, Ricks impressed with 20 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups. His efforts were good enough to earn him third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press as well as Freshman All-American status from the Football Writers Association of America.

At the 2022 A-Day Game with Alabama, Ricks played as a second-string cornerback, where he registered a total of five tackles.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during spring practices that the biggest hurdle for Ricks was his adjustment to the Crimson Tide's system.

“The biggest thing for Eli is learning the system,” Saban said. “He’s like a guy that just got here. So for him to be able to learn the system, and sometimes it’s even more difficult for guys that have played in a system, alright, because they knew a system and now they have to sort of intercalate some of the things they we doing with some of the things we are doing.

"They might have been told something different, so you have to work through that learning curve with them. But, he’s a very consciousness guy and works hard at it, he takes coaching well and wants to please.”