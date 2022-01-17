Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama Cheerleading Wins Another National Championship

Alabama Cheerleading Wins Another National Championship

Crimson Tide wins third UCA Division 1A all-girl national championship, its third in the the all-girl competition and sixth overall.

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide wins third UCA Division 1A all-girl national championship, its third in the the all-girl competition and sixth overall.

Alabama cheerleading took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship on Sunday evening at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida. 

The Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad earned a runner-up finish to South Florida.

The championship was the program’s third in the Division 1A All-Girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015. 

It's the sixth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015. 

Alabama’s second-place finish in this year’s co-ed competition was its third in the last six years, previously hitting the mark in 2020 and 2017. 

Read More

The Crimson Tide did not compete in the 2021 championship.

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

Final Results 

Cheer Division IA

School, Raw Score, Deductions, Event Score

  1. South Florida, 93.9, 0, 93.9
  2. Alabama 93.6, 0.5, 93.1
  3. Ohio State, 93.1, 1, 92.1
  4. Oklahoma, 94, 2, 92
  5. Central Florida, 94.2, 6.5, 87.7
  6. Louisiana State, 89.4, 3, 86.4
  7. Tennessee, 88.3, 5.5, 82.8
  8. Kentucky, 90.1, 8, 82.1
  9. Rutgers, 80.3, 3, 77.3
  10. Michigan State, 80.7, 4, 76.7

All Girl Division IA

School, Raw Score, Deductions, Event Score

  1. Alabama, 93.2, 1.5, 91.7
  2. Western Kentucky, 92.3, 1, 91.3
  3. Ole Miss, 88.7, 2, 86.7
  4. Oklahoma, 88.5, 2, 86.5
  5. South Florida, 88.5, 2.5, 86
  6. Temple, 85, 0, 85
  7. San Diego State, 84.6, 0, 84.6
  8. Colorado, 81, 2, 79
  9. UAB, 84, 7, 77

This story will be updated

Alabama cheerleaders win title
All Things Bama

Alabama Cheerleading Wins Another National Championship

2 minutes ago
Kenny Stabler cover Sports Illustrated, Jan. 17, 1977
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 17, 2022

1 hour ago
KG_10862
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Holds First Practice for 2022 Season

2 hours ago
011622_WBB_MingoYoungJa_GordonMy_Florida_CL4660
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Fourth Game in a Row, Loses 85-77 to Florida

8 hours ago
Lilly Hudson, Alabama gymnastics
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Posts 196.925 Road Score in Gainesville

8 hours ago
Jahleel Billingsley announces his transfer to Texas
All Things Bama

Former Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Announces Transfer to Texas

8 hours ago
Drew Sanders at Florida
All Things Bama

Former Alabama OLB Drew Sanders Announces Transfer to Arkansas

9 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson is heading to Arizona State
All Things Bama

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson Announces Transfer to Arizona State

10 hours ago