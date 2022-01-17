Alabama Cheerleading Wins Another National Championship

Alabama cheerleading took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship on Sunday evening at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The Crimson Tide’s co-ed squad earned a runner-up finish to South Florida.

The championship was the program’s third in the Division 1A All-Girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015.

It's the sixth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015.

Alabama’s second-place finish in this year’s co-ed competition was its third in the last six years, previously hitting the mark in 2020 and 2017.

The Crimson Tide did not compete in the 2021 championship.

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

Final Results

Cheer Division IA

School, Raw Score, Deductions, Event Score

South Florida, 93.9, 0, 93.9 Alabama 93.6, 0.5, 93.1 Ohio State, 93.1, 1, 92.1 Oklahoma, 94, 2, 92 Central Florida, 94.2, 6.5, 87.7 Louisiana State, 89.4, 3, 86.4 Tennessee, 88.3, 5.5, 82.8 Kentucky, 90.1, 8, 82.1 Rutgers, 80.3, 3, 77.3 Michigan State, 80.7, 4, 76.7

All Girl Division IA

School, Raw Score, Deductions, Event Score

Alabama, 93.2, 1.5, 91.7 Western Kentucky, 92.3, 1, 91.3 Ole Miss, 88.7, 2, 86.7 Oklahoma, 88.5, 2, 86.5 South Florida, 88.5, 2.5, 86 Temple, 85, 0, 85 San Diego State, 84.6, 0, 84.6 Colorado, 81, 2, 79 UAB, 84, 7, 77

This story will be updated