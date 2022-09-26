Skip to main content

Alabama Coaches Name 11 Players of the Week Following Win Over Vanderbilt

Four players each from offense and defense were selected in addition to three special teams players.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The coaching staff of Alabama football named 11 Players of the Week following the Crimson Tide's 55-3 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

In total, four players each were selected from offense and defense, while three players were named from Alabama's special teams.

On offense, quarterback Bryce Young, offensive tackle Tyler Steen, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were selected. On defense, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o were named alongside defensive back Jordan Battle and lineman Justin Eboigbe.

Along with being named a player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff, Anderson was also selected as the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the week.

On special teams, linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, defensive back Malachi Moore and running back Emmanuel Henderson Jr. were the trio selected.

Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Recognizes 11 Players of the Week in Win over Vanderbilt

Four apiece on offense and defense along with three on special teams were recognized.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff named 11 players of the week following a dominant 55-3 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday to open SEC play. Ja’Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Justin Eboigbe and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Malachi Moore and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their efforts against the Commodores.

OFFENSE

Ja’Corey Brooks

  • Paced the Alabama receivers with six catches for 117 yards and two scores
  • Found the end zone from 21 and 34 yards away for his first two touchdowns of the season
  • Set new career-high totals for receiving yards and touchdowns while matching his career-best mark for catches

Jahmyr Gibbs

  • Was tough to tackle all evening, accounting for 21 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards against Vandy
  • Carried the ball three times for 21 yards with a long rush of 17
  • Added three receptions for 43 yards and a score with 40 of his yards coming after the catch

Tyler Steen

  • Led a Crimson Tide’s line that provided time for 628 yards of total offense
  • Totaled three knockdown blocks against his former team
  • Did not allow a sack, quarterback pressure or quarterback hit on the night

Bryce Young

  • Threw for a season-high 385 yards with four touchdowns across his nine offensive drives
  • Finished 25-of-36 passing to register a 195.9 passer rating
  • Added one rush for six yards as part of his 391 yards of total offense

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Finished with five tackles against the Commodores
  • Recorded a team-high 2.5 sacks (-16 yards), half of the Tide’s season-high 5.0 on the night
  • Added 3.0 tackles for loss (-17 yards) as part of UA’s 8.0 in the SEC opener

Jordan Battle

  • Totaled five tackles from his safety spot
  • Helped direct an Alabama secondary that allowed just 115 yards passing

Justin Eboigbe

  • Saw extended playing time against the Commodores
  • Recorded three tackles, including half a tackle for loss, and added one quarterback hurry

Henry To’oTo’o

  • Led the Tide in tackles with six, including one for loss (-4 yards)
  • Guided an Alabama defense that allowed just 129 yards total by night’s end

SPECIAL TEAMS

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

  • Continued his consistent play on special teams

Malachi Moore

  • Saved the Tide from a turnover, recovering a fumble on punt return late in the second quarter
  • Also recorded one tackle on kickoff coverage
  • Finished with three total stops and a pass breakup

Quandarrius Robinson

  • Contributed to Alabama’s special teams efforts on the day
  • Finished with one total tackle against the Commodores

