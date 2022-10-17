Skip to main content

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Three Players of the Week Following Loss at Tennessee

A total of three players between offense, defense and special teams were named.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The coaching staff of Alabama football named three players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 52-49 loss at Tennessee over the weekend.

Quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks were the two players named on offense, while defensive back Jordan Battle was named player of the week for both defense and special teams.

Young finished the game against the Volunteers having completed 35-of-52 passes for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Both his completions and passing yards were season highs in his return from a shoulder injury.

Brooks caught six of his eight targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also helped the Crimson Tide convert three first downs and caught a two-point conversion in the third quarter that tied the game.

Battle recorded seven total tackles on defense while, according to the press release issued by UA, "continued his consistent play on special teams."

Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

OFFENSE

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR

  • Caught six of his eight targets for 89 yards and a touchdown
  • Converted three first downs to go with his score from seven yards out
  • Also caught a two-point conversion early in the third quarter to tie the game up

Bryce Young, QB

  • Finished 35-of-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns while adding four rushes
  • Posted season-highs in completions and passing yards
  • Helped the Tide to points on seven of the team's 11 drives, including five touchdowns

DEFENSE

Jordan Battle, DB

  • Recorded seven total tackles against the Vols

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jordan Battle, DB

  • Continued his consistent play on special teams

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
