Seven Named Players of the Week by Alabama Coaching Staff

The Alabama coaching staff named seven players of the week to fill eight slots following last Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn; Deonte Brown, Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle on offense; Christian Barmore, Raekwon Davis and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Slade Bolden, along with Waddle again, on special teams.

Alabama didn't have anyone named a player of the week by the Southeastern Conference.

OFFENSE

Deonte Brown

Put together one of his best starts of the season for the Crimson Tide

The redshirt junior provided the blocks to help Alabama rack up 180 yards rushing and 515 yards of total offense

Najee Harris

Matched his season- and career-high total for rushing yards with 146 on a career-best 27 carries while adding a touchdown

Also recorded four catches for 26 yards

With his effort against the Tigers, the junior eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for the first time in his career, totaling 1,088 rushing yards so far this season

Jaylen Waddle

Totaled a career-high three receiving touchdowns, part of the sophomore’s four catches total 98 yards

Scored from 58, 12 and 28 yards out to help the Tide post the most points scored on Auburn’s defense this year

DEFENSE

Christian Barmore

Helped contribute two tackles up front, including one for loss (-3 yards)

The redshirt freshman continued his streak of successful games, one week removed from receiving defensive honors from the coaches for his play against Western Carolina

Raekwon Davis

Tied for the team lead in tackles with eight stops

Added one tackle for loss (-1 yard) to go with a quarterback hurry in the senior’s final regular-season game with the Crimson Tide

Xavier McKinney

Forced a turnover once again, creating a Tiger fumble that was recovered by the Tide defense

Tied Davis with eight total tackles with the junior also breaking up a pass

SPECIAL TEAMS

Slade Bolden

Totaled two tackles against the Tigers – one on punt coverage and one on kickoff team

Forced a fumble on his punt coverage tackle with the ball going out of bounds

The redshirt freshman also added one rush for a three-yard gain and a UA first down

Jaylen Waddle