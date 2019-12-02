Bama Central
Seven Named Players of the Week by Alabama Coaching Staff

UA_Athletics

The Alabama coaching staff named seven players of the week to fill eight slots following last Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn; Deonte Brown, Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle on offense; Christian Barmore, Raekwon Davis and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Slade Bolden, along with Waddle again, on special teams.

Alabama didn't have anyone named a player of the week by the Southeastern Conference.

OFFENSE

Deonte Brown

  • Put together one of his best starts of the season for the Crimson Tide
  • The redshirt junior provided the blocks to help Alabama rack up 180 yards rushing and 515 yards of total offense

Najee Harris

  • Matched his season- and career-high total for rushing yards with 146 on a career-best 27 carries while adding a touchdown
  • Also recorded four catches for 26 yards
  • With his effort against the Tigers, the junior eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for the first time in his career, totaling 1,088 rushing yards so far this season

Jaylen Waddle

  • Totaled a career-high three receiving touchdowns, part of the sophomore’s four catches total 98 yards
  • Scored from 58, 12 and 28 yards out to help the Tide post the most points scored on Auburn’s defense this year

DEFENSE

Christian Barmore

  • Helped contribute two tackles up front, including one for loss (-3 yards)
  • The redshirt freshman continued his streak of successful games, one week removed from receiving defensive honors from the coaches for his play against Western Carolina

Raekwon Davis

  • Tied for the team lead in tackles with eight stops
  • Added one tackle for loss (-1 yard) to go with a quarterback hurry in the senior’s final regular-season game with the Crimson Tide

Xavier McKinney

  • Forced a turnover once again, creating a Tiger fumble that was recovered by the Tide defense
  • Tied Davis with eight total tackles with the junior also breaking up a pass

SPECIAL TEAMS

Slade Bolden

  • Totaled two tackles against the Tigers – one on punt coverage and one on kickoff team
  • Forced a fumble on his punt coverage tackle with the ball going out of bounds
  • The redshirt freshman also added one rush for a three-yard gain and a UA first down

Jaylen Waddle

  • Returned his first career kickoff for a score, a 98-yard return from the sophomore
  • The kick return for six was part of his three returns on the day, totaling 132 yards overall
  • Finished with four total touchdowns and a team-high 230 all-purpose yards thanks to his combined efforts in the return game and at wideout
