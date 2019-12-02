Seven Named Players of the Week by Alabama Coaching Staff
The Alabama coaching staff named seven players of the week to fill eight slots following last Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn; Deonte Brown, Najee Harris and Jaylen Waddle on offense; Christian Barmore, Raekwon Davis and Xavier McKinney on defense; and Slade Bolden, along with Waddle again, on special teams.
Alabama didn't have anyone named a player of the week by the Southeastern Conference.
OFFENSE
Deonte Brown
- Put together one of his best starts of the season for the Crimson Tide
- The redshirt junior provided the blocks to help Alabama rack up 180 yards rushing and 515 yards of total offense
Najee Harris
- Matched his season- and career-high total for rushing yards with 146 on a career-best 27 carries while adding a touchdown
- Also recorded four catches for 26 yards
- With his effort against the Tigers, the junior eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker for the first time in his career, totaling 1,088 rushing yards so far this season
Jaylen Waddle
- Totaled a career-high three receiving touchdowns, part of the sophomore’s four catches total 98 yards
- Scored from 58, 12 and 28 yards out to help the Tide post the most points scored on Auburn’s defense this year
DEFENSE
Christian Barmore
- Helped contribute two tackles up front, including one for loss (-3 yards)
- The redshirt freshman continued his streak of successful games, one week removed from receiving defensive honors from the coaches for his play against Western Carolina
Raekwon Davis
- Tied for the team lead in tackles with eight stops
- Added one tackle for loss (-1 yard) to go with a quarterback hurry in the senior’s final regular-season game with the Crimson Tide
Xavier McKinney
- Forced a turnover once again, creating a Tiger fumble that was recovered by the Tide defense
- Tied Davis with eight total tackles with the junior also breaking up a pass
SPECIAL TEAMS
Slade Bolden
- Totaled two tackles against the Tigers – one on punt coverage and one on kickoff team
- Forced a fumble on his punt coverage tackle with the ball going out of bounds
- The redshirt freshman also added one rush for a three-yard gain and a UA first down
Jaylen Waddle
- Returned his first career kickoff for a score, a 98-yard return from the sophomore
- The kick return for six was part of his three returns on the day, totaling 132 yards overall
- Finished with four total touchdowns and a team-high 230 all-purpose yards thanks to his combined efforts in the return game and at wideout