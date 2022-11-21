Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Nine Players of the Week Following Win over Austin Peay

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football coaching staff selected nine players of the week following the team's 34-0 win over Austin Peay.

A total of three players on offense, four on defense and two on special teams were named by the Crimson Tide coaches.

On offense, wide receiver Jermaine Burton, running back Jase McClellan and center Seth McLaughlin were named. Burton led all Crimson Tide receivers with seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. McClellan recorded a career-high 156 rushing yards as well as two rushing touchdowns. McLaughlin did not surrender a sack against the Governors.

On defense, defensive backs Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams alongside linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To'oTo'o were selected. Branch tide for the team-lead in tackles with eight as well as recorded an interception, while Hellams recorded seven tackles. Meanwhile, Anderson recorded four tackles and a pass breakup while To'oTo'o tied Branch with eight tackles.

Wide receiver Christian Leary and linebacker Quandarrius Robinson were the two players selected for special teams. Robinson recorded two tackles on kickoff coverage, while Leary registered one.

Here is the full release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

OFFENSE

Jermaine Burton

Led all wideouts with a game-high seven catches for 128 yards and two scores

His catches and yards were season-high marks while he matched his season-best total for touchdowns

Found the end zone on receptions of four and 10 yards

Jase McClellan

Accumulated a career-high 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns on only 17 carries

Averaged 9.2 yards per carry with a long rush of 35

Scored with a one-yard rush to get Alabama on the board followed by a nine-yard rush midway through the third quarter

Seth McLaughlin

Did not allowed a sack, pressure or quarterback hit on 30 pass attempts

Totaled three knockdown blocks in the running game

Helped UA’s offensive front control the line of scrimmage to rush for 263 yards and finish with 527 total yards of offense



DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Recorded four tackles against the Governors

Added one pass breakup that he nearly picked off



Brian Branch

Tied for the team lead in tackles with eight stops, including one for loss (-2 yards)

Also picked off a pass, one of Alabama’s two interceptions the contest

DeMarcco Hellams

Posted seven tackles from his safety spot

Helped the Tide defense limit Austin Peay to only 206 yards on the day, including just 59 rushing

Henry To’oTo’o

Matched Branch with a team-high eight total tackles

Directed an Alabama unit that held APU to only 12 first downs



SPECIAL TEAMS

Christian Leary

Notched one tackle on kickoff coverage

Also saw time at wideout in the non-conference pairing

Quandarrius Robinson