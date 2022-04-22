Alabama Concludes Play at the SEC Men’s Golf Championships

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The University of Alabama men’s golf team closed play at the 2022 Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championships Friday, finishing the stroke play portion in 14th overall with a team total of 871 (290-292-289).

The Crimson Tide was led for a second consecutive round by Charlie Nikitas, who recorded a 1-under par 69 Friday for Alabama’s low round of the tournament. Thomas Ponder also played well in round three, finishing at 1-over par 71. The pair led UA as they finished tied for 42nd overall with matching scores of 5-over par 215s.

The top-eight teams from stroke play advanced to the match play portion of the championship, which will tee off Saturday morning.

“In a tournament that we feel is the most important on our schedule, we did not play well. It’s disappointing. Everyone worked hard to get to this point and it’s a letdown, to be honest. There is a lot of work that needs to be done to build Alabama golf back to where it once was and unfortunately this was not it. As a coach, I need to be better. As a team, we will be better moving forward. We have to get the culture back to where it belongs, and that responsibility is on all of us.

“We can always learn lessons. There’s a scoreboard out there for a reason. I think that’s the great thing about sports. It helps build character and helps you overcome adversity. There’s a ton of things that we will learn from this experience, both positively and negatively. The future is bright. We will be back in the spotlight where this program belongs. And when those days come, it will feel just that much better.”

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Nikitas’ 1-under 69 came on the heels of carding a 1-over par 71 in round two

The graduate transfer led the team in a tournament for the first time wearing the crimson and white with his 42nd-place finish



He finished with a team-leading four birdies to end the event with a 215 (75-71-69)

Ponder also had four birdies on the day as he matched his opening round of 1-over 71 with Friday’s 18-hole total

Ponder tied Nikitas for the team lead with his 215 (71-73-71) which marked the fourth time this year he has led UA in a tournament

JP Cave (72-74-75) and Canon Claycomb (72-75-74) tied for 61st after carding matching scores of 221

Jack Goldasich, who replaced Dillon West in the Tide’s starting lineup following Wednesday’s opening round, followed his 4-over par 74 Thursday with a 79 Friday

THE FIELD

No. 3 Vanderbilt (824) won the stroke play portion and received the No. 1 seed in match play, defeating No. 19 Texas A&M (827) and No. 16 Florida (828)

LSU (831), Missouri (839), No. 12 Georgia (840), No. 18 Tennessee (843) and Mississippi State (844) all qualified for the match play quarterfinal round Saturday morning

2021-22 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS