All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search
Alabama Cross-Country's Mercy Chelangat Wins NCAA Individual Title

Alabama Cross-Country's Mercy Chelangat Wins NCAA Individual Title

Chelangat finished first in the women's 6,000-meter race with a time of 20.01.1
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama Athletics

Chelangat finished first in the women's 6,000-meter race with a time of 20.01.1

Alabama cross-country junior Mercy Chelangat took home the individual title in the women's 6,000-meter race at the NCAA Cross-Country Championships on Monday in Stillwater, Okla.

Chelangat finished the race with a time of 20:01.1. The title is the first individual title in Crimson Tide program history.

Alabama's Amaris Tyynismaa finished third in the race with a time of 20.10.2 behind Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe (20.06.7). Despite winning both the individual gold and bronze in the race, the Crimson Tide finished eighth overall in the event.

BYU ultimately won the team event with an overall score of 96 points. The event is usually held in the fall, but was postponed from 2020 to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first 1,000 meters of the race, Chelangat held third place with Alabama teammate Esther Gitahi holding fourth. The first major hill of the race shook up the top of the list, with BYU senior Whittni Orton taking the lead heading into the 3,000-meter mark.

At the 13:21 mark of the race, Orton crossed 4,000 meters with Tyynismaa trailing just behind her in second place and Roe in third.

Just after the 5,000-meter mark, Chelangat pulled up in the pack and gained the lead, creating a gap and pulling away. Roe advanced behind her, followed by Tyynismaa in third. Chelangat continued to widen her gap between Roe in second and the top three would finish first, second and third.

Gitahi placed 36th in the race, falling behind after the first 1,000 meters. Alabama's Megan Patton, Sophie Spada, Jami Reed and Riley Schelp finished 134th, 174th, 242nd and 252nd, respectively.

Mercy Chelangat
All Things Bama

Alabama Cross-Country's Mercy Chelangat Wins NCAA Individual Title

Former Alabama offensive lineman James Carpenter
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL Offseason Tracker: Which Crimson Tide Players Are Free Agents?

Zane Denton
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Rises to No. 22 in Latest Baseball America Top 25

Screen Shot 2021-03-15 at 12.00.03 PM
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball No. 5 in Final AP Top 25, Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Post-SEC Tournament

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
All Things Bama

Herb Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Screen Shot 2021-03-15 at 8.46.33 AM
All Things Bama

SEC Tournament Leaves Alabama Basketball with “Undescribable” Feeling

Justin Thomas after winning his first Players Championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2021