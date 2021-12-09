Alabama DB Josh Jobe Expected to Miss CFP with Foot Injury

Jobe underwent surgery earlier this week to repair an issue that has been nagging the senior corner for the latter half of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama senior defensive back Josh Jobe is expected to miss the College Football Playoff following a report that Jobe had surgery this week to repair a nagging foot injury.

On3 was the first to report the news.

Following Alabama's win over LSU back in early November that saw Jobe not see action in the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban noted that Jobe had been dealing with a turf toe injury that had hampered his performance on the field for several weeks. While Jobe was thought to have moved on from the injury, it seems that the injury continued to impact the defensive back, resulting in surgery this week to repair it.

On the season, Jobe totaled 38 tackles including one for a loss of seven yards. He also made two interceptions and broke up four passes. While he was a defensive mainstay for the majority of the season for the Crimson Tide, the team has a couple of options to take his place at the position for the CFP.

Alabama will likely start redshirt-junior Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kool-Aid McKinstry at the two cornerback positions with Jobe's absence. Armour-Davis missed the Crimson Tide's last two games with a hip injury, but is slated to return in time for the playoff. So far this season, Armour-Davis is tied for the team-lead in interceptions with three and has recorded four pass breakups in 10 starts.

This season, McKinstry has started in four games and has seen action in 12 games. Along with an interception and a pass breakup, McKinstry has 17 tackles including a sack.