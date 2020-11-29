SI.com
Alabama Defense Continues to Improve, Stifles Auburn and Bo Nix

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Remember back when Alabama football was beginning the 2020 season, many fans were concerned about its defense?

Remember when the sky was falling when Ole Miss put up 48 points against the Crimson Tide back on Oct. 10?

What if I had told you on that wet night in Oxford, Miss. following that game that Alabama would not allow over 24 points in a game through the end of November?

You most likely would have called me crazy, yet here we are.

Since the game against Ole Miss, Alabama allowed Georgia to score half of that with 24 the following week, then 17 at Tennessee. In its past three games, the Crimson Tide has held its opponents to a combined 16 points.

That's only one touchdown scored against Alabama since Oct. 24.

In Alabama's 42-13 thumping of in-state rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon, the Crimson Tide defense struck gold yet again. In total, Alabama hurried Tigers quarterback Bo Nix nine times, sacked him three times, intercepted him twice, forced a fumble and had eight tackles for loss.

Talk about making a difference, and it's a difference that Alabama coach Nick Saban has definitely noticed.

“I think that our entire defense has kind of improved and gelled together as a unit,” Saban said. “All 11 guys playing better — I think we play a little better in the back end than what we were playing in the beginning. We got a little better pass rush, I think we’re using more players now which I think enhances everybody’s opportunities to have a role and be able to go out there and contribute.”

There's no doubt that the Crimson Tide's defense has improved with every game. In total, Alabama held Auburn to just 120 rushing yards split between three running backs, two wide receivers and a quarterback.

Nix finished the game with 227 passing yards but only one touchdown, which was a run. For the game, he was 23-for-38 with two picks and a quarterback rating of 100.2.

Alabama's pass rush certainly had its issues early on in the season, but at this point appears to have sorted them out.

Sophomore linebacker Christian Harris believes that the solution that has fixed their problems has been the improvement of communication.

“I feel like it all comes from our communication,” Harris said. “Like I always say, I think we improve week by week since that Ole Miss week and it’s starting to show. Everybody’s getting more confidence and we’re playing a lot faster so I think that’s the reason why.”

Communication was one of the key things missing last season. Just days before the Crimson Tide's 2019 opener against Duke, linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the year. With the veteran Moses out, Harris and the rest of the linebackers struggled to communicate effectively between their line and defensive backs, leading to a lot of problems.

With Moses back this season and with Harris having more experience himself, things seem to be coming together at just the right time.

While Harris might feel like he knows the answer to why Alabama's defense has been improving, redshirt-junior defensive end Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis says he can't really say what's been making them tick.

“I just feel like we’re coming along every week just playing as a team,” Mathis said. “That’s all coach [preaches]. We gotta play together — up front, in the secondary — and just help each other out. As long as all of us are on the same page we’ll be great out there.”

“I can’t really tell you. We’re just doing our job up front. Whatever coach gives us from the sideline, we’re doing our job and just come on the field and work.”

Whatever the case may be, Alabama's defense — particularly its pass rush — has gained its swagger back as the season has progressed and it couldn't have come at a better time.

So while I might have been crazy had I informed you of Alabama's defensive improvement, wouldn't you have been glad that I was right?

