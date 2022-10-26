Alabama Defensive Lineman Justin Eboigbe Likely Out for Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe will likely miss the rest of the season due to a neck injury.

During his segment on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Saban's answer regarding if Eboigbe would return was brief.

"I don't think so," Saban said. "I think that he had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future but I don't think that that's going to come this season."

Eboigbe did not travel with the team to Arkansas on Oct. 1 after suffering the injury, which marked the first game he missed this season. The next week, Saban gave an injury update on Eboigbe, citing that a neck injury was what had prevented him from traveling to Fayetteville.

“He’s got a neck injury that we’re having specialists look at to make sure we manage correctly,” Saban said. “We’re not gonna allow him to play until we can get the exact, most expert plan of action for him and his future.”

Through the first four games of the season, Eboigbe recorded 11 tackles, including two for loss alongside two quarterback hurries. Hailing from Forest Park, Ga., Eboigbe played in 42 games across his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. In total, he registered 59 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks.

With Eboigbe now out for the season, the brunt of the work will now be handed off to fellow linemen DJ Dale, Tim Smith and Byron Young. However, the Crimson Tide possesses depth at the position with younger talent as well, including Jah-Marien Latham, Jamil Burroughs and Jaheim Oatis.

Against Mississippi State this past weekend, Burroughs led all Alabama defensive linemen with five total tackles, including a half sack. He also recorded one quarterback hurry in the Crimson Tide's 30-6 victory over the Bulldogs.

