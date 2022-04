Alabama DL Stephon Wynn Jr. Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt senior recorded five tackles over seven appearances for the Crimson Tide last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s list of departures is set to grow as defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Wynn, a redshirt senior, appeared in seven games last season recording five tackles and a quarterback hurry. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound defender appeared in 82 total snaps, including 68 on defense. In addition to serving as a backup defensive lineman, Wynn also worked on the field goal/extra point kicking and blocking units.

Wynn came to Alabama from IMG Academy in 2018, The Anderson, S.C., native was rated as the No. 74 overall player and No. three strongside defensive end in his class, according to the 247Composite.

Since the start of last season, Alabama has seen 13 scholarship players transfer to new schools, including receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), defensive back Marcus Banks (Mississippi State), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), linebacker Jackson Bratton (UAB), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), wide receiver Agiye Hall (Texas), linebacker Shane Lee (Southern California), outside linebacker King Mwikuta (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech), outside linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas), quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State) running back Camar Wheaton (SMU) and receiver Xavier Williams (Utah State). Tight end Caden Clark is still listed in the transfer portal but has yet to announce his next program.

Alabama has also added four incoming transfers in wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and offensive lineman Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt). The Crimson Tide is also in contention to land Louisville transfer receiver Tyler Harrell.