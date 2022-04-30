Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis Picked in Second Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis becomes the latest Crimson Tide defender drafted to Washington as the Commanders selected him in the second round as the No. 47 overall pick. He will join former Alabama defensive linemen Daron Payne and Johnathan Allen in Washington.

Mathis is the second Alabama player taken on Day 2 of the draft, following John Metchie III, who went No. 44 overall to the Houston Texans. There have now been four Crimson Tide players selected in this year’s draft as Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants) and Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions) were drafted during the first round Thursday night.

After being redshirted his freshman season back in 2017, Mathis was a starter on the Alabama defensive line in each of his next four seasons with the program, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in his first year as a starter. Over the course of his five years with the Crimson Tide, Mathis would quickly grow into one of the more reliable linemen on defense.

Over his four seasons as a starter, Mathis totaled 129 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss. Of those 17.5 tackles, 10.5 of them were sacks. Mathis also recorded five passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Outside of his skills on the gridiron, Mathis established himself as a seasoned leader on the Crimson Tide's defense and was voted as a permanent team captain by his fellow teammates.

BamaCentral Analysis:

Washington adds another Alabama defensive lineman to the mix. The Commanders already have former Crimson Tide stars Allen and Payne playing alongside Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Mathis adds depth to what should be one of the best units in the NFL.

While it’s scary to think what Washington could do with its defensive line, the selection of Mathis is a bit puzzling as the Commanders had other needs. Still, he should be able to learn from a pair of Crimson Tide greats while providing a nice inside presence in the pass rush.

Here's a full evaluation of Mathis, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:

Phidarian Mathis - Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

Experienced, active defensive tackle with above-average size and good length. Mathis is best when he can shed blockers at the point of attack where he utilizes quick hands to beat aggressive blockers. He is very good against zone blocking, maintaining active feet and displaying lateral moving skills before gaining outside leverage and shedding with a rip move. Attacking the chest of blockers at the point of attack, he displays good strength to stand them up. Controlling gaps with his hand usage makes him a capable two-gapper. Mathis defends the run with very high effort, fighting to the whistle and even running to the sideline. As a pass rusher, he is active when taking on multiple blockers, breaking free late based on effort alone. His swipe move is effective thanks to good hand placement.

Cons:

Lacking athleticism and explosiveness, his get-off is below-average to poor. Slow reaction time further hurts him in that department. Mathis is unable to create knockback and leaves push desired with his below-average bull rush. He is unable to win the leverage battle as a pass rusher consistently. His hands lack violence, preventing him from beating the punch of blockers decisively. Mathis possesses a below-average anchor that can see him getting driven off the ball by double teams. Once opponents latch on to him, he is unable to break free violently. Mathis is an average, inconsistent tackler, leading to frustrating misses. His processing is not at the level expected from an experienced player like him.

Summary:

Defensive tackle with above average size and good length who comes with a lot of experience. Mathis possesses quick hands and defends the zone running game very well. He lacks explosiveness and power rushing ability as well as hand violence. Mathis projects as a depth piece at defensive tackle who can be reliable when on the field. His potential is limited due to poor athleticism and disruptiveness.