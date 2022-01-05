Alabama Fans Unite on Twitter in 'Crimson Crane' Movement

An army of karate gis took over Twitter on Tuesday as Alabama fans united to show their support for the Crimson Tide less than a week away from its national championship matchup against Georgia.

The gi emoji has become popular among Alabama fans this season in reference to the Tide’s “Crimson Crane” celebration that resembles the iconic pose from the 1984 movie “The Karate Kid.” Tuesday, Alabama graduate Adam Weil took things to another level when he used the symbol to unify the fanbase, making it an identifier of what he calls “Gump Twitter.” Think of it as the Alabama version of the blue checkmark that accompanies verified accounts on the platform.

“It was more of just a way to show support for the championship coming up,” Weil told BamaCentral. “Just a way for all Alabama fans to recognize how many fellow fans there are out there and identify themselves.”

The idea began when Weil, a 2021 graduate of Alabama, changed his profile name by adding the ninja emoji to the end of it. From there, he texted his friend Jayde Saylor with the idea of calling on fellow Alabama fans to do the same thing. It was actually Saylor’s idea to use the gi emoji instead of the ninja.

At that point, Weil posted what he thought would be a fun tweet that could gain popularity among the fanbase.

After posting, Weil went about stoking the fire, texting and direct messaging his tweet to friends and other notable Alabama accounts to gain traction. In about an hour or two, the movement had already caught on.

Weil had a feeling he was onto something after watching the gis steadily begin to roll in on his timeline. However, the trend took on a new meaning when Alabama players started to join in.

Starting left guard Javion Cohen, who famously trolled Auburn by striking the Crimson Crane pose outside one of the Tigers’ Birmingham Bowl practices last month, was the first Tide player to show his support, tweeting his support of the movement roughly two hours after Weil’s post. Minutes later, receiver Traeshon Holden joined in on the fun.

“At that point, I was definitely like, ‘OK, this is getting big,’” Weil recalled. “Honestly, I want the players to be able to see that and know that there are so many people supporting them and behind them. It’s just a fun way for them to recognize who’s an Alabama fan, who’s all in. I really just want those players to scroll on their timeline and just see it flooded with those robes.”

Knowing he had momentum, Weil then decided to aim big. His next step was tweeting at Alabama football’s official account to join in. At first, he wasn’t sure he’d receive a response. However, after seeing several other fans campaign to the official account, he began to grow optimistic.

Then the unthinkable happened as Alabama finally answered back.

“I was freaking out,” Weil said of seeing Alabama’s response. “I immediately called my family and my closest friends. Honestly, it was just a dream come true. Alabama football has been one of the biggest things in my life and one of the things I care about the most, and to see people uniting like this is something I also care about a ton. I think that’s what sports is about. For Alabama football to join in on something that’s uniting their entire fanbase right now, it’s so fun to see.”

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has since joined in the movement as has the university’s official account. Weil is still hoping other Crimson Tide sports follow along as well.

“It’s really a fun way to unite us all and to show support for everything that’s going on in the program,” he said. “It’s not just football but the entire athletics program. Let’s keep it going, have some fun and show some support for the Crimson Tide.”

No. 1 Alabama will play No. 3 Georgia on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game inside of Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. Weil hasn’t locked down a ticket just yet, but he says it’s currently looking like he’ll be in attendance. Regardless, you can catch him and the rest of his Crimson Crane army on Twitter supporting the Crimson Tide.