Alabama Women's Basketball Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even in the midst of a winning streak, the Alabama women's basketball team still found it hard to score and shoot consistently, until the offense came alive in the win over Little Rock on Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide's leading scorer was freshman Karly Weathers, who had 17 points along with three rebounds and three blocks in her first game back since a wrist injury kept her to a limited role.

"Nobody has seen the past three weeks. The way my teammates and coaches have encouraged me to get back to where I was tonight. I would be nothing without them." said Weathers after the game.

The Alabama offense also had good contributions from a familiar name as Brittany Davis had 16 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

An unsung hero of the game tonight was Sarah Ashlee Barker. With only four points, she contributed nine rebounds, one steal, and a block to help the Crimson Tide in areas they have been needing the most.

"I haven't been the friendliest with rebounds, but that's how we start our transition game." said Head Coach Kristy Curry. "When you can impact the stat sheet a lot differently, I just thought [Barker] was a lot more active. She's been trying to figure things out and she figured it out tonight." added Curry.

The Alabama offense was able to get out in their normal transition game tonight. The Crimson Tide had 23 layups tonight, in comparison to just nine in their last game against Southern Miss. The Crimson Tide also had six more offensive rebounds tonight in comparison to the Southern Miss.

This was a large part as to why they were able to score at a much more efficient rate. Both Southern Mississippi and Little Rock like to slow the ball down and work the clock, and Alabama responded to that poorly in the Southern Miss. game, but were able to get out in fast breaks in tonight's game.

A reason as to why Alabama was able to get their offense going is the defense. The team had nine steals tonight, above average for them on the year.

This allowed the Crimson Tide to get out and run against a team that did not want to do that. Aggressive defense has always been a staple of this team, but their effectiveness tonight showed that even when an opponent does not hand it to them, Alabama can take it away by sheer force and defense.

Alabama now sits at 8-2 on the year, with just three more nonconference games left. Their next game is Sunday against Norfolk State, an opponent they feel ready for.

"This is another opportunity for us to play a really talented team...we need everybody to come out and support us on Sunday." said Curry.

With the 8-2 mark being in the nonconference schedule, only time will tell if the Crimson Tide can stay at this level come SEC play.