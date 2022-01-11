Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Alabama Finishes No. 2 in Final AP Top 25

Alabama Finishes No. 2 in Final AP Top 25

Crimson Tide helps give the Southeastern Conference a 1-2 finish for the third time since 2011.

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide helps give the Southeastern Conference a 1-2 finish for the third time since 2011.

The Final AP Top 25 rankings are already out and to no one's surprise Georgia was at No. 1, with Alabama second.

The Bulldogs avenged their loss in the SEC Championship Game with a 33-18 victory against the Crimson Tide in the national title game Monday night in Indianapolis.  

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. 

Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Crimson Tide finishing No. 2 gave the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011.

Read More

The other two College Football Playoff teams rounded out the top four, with Michigan dropping from second to third after losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. 

No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking.

Rank (First-place), Record, Points, Last

  1. Georgia (61) 14-1 1525,  3
  2. Alabama 13-2 1464, 1 
  3. Michigan 12-2 1361, 2
  4. Cincinnati 13-1 1349, 4 
  5. Baylor 12-2 1259, 6 
  6. Ohio State 11-2 1247, 7 
  7. Oklahoma State 12-2 1177, 9 
  8. Notre Dame 11-2 1039, 5
  9. Michigan State 11-2 1026, 11 
  10. Oklahoma 11-2 966, 14
  11. Ole Miss 10-3 926, 8 
  12. Utah 10-4 851, 10  
  13. Pittsburgh 11-3 741, 13 
  14. Clemson 10-3 538, 19 
  15. Wake Forest 11-3 533, 20  
  16. Louisiana 13-1 517, 16
  17. Houston 12-2 513, 21 
  18. Kentucky 10-3 446, 25 
  19. BYU 10-3 435, 13  
  20. North Carolina State 9-3 382, 18  
  21. Arkansas 9-4 371, 22 
  22. Oregon 10-4 364, 15 
  23. Iowa 10-4 171, 17  
  24. Utah State 11-3 163, NR 
  25. San Diego State 12-2 137, NR 

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Coastal Carolina 2, Fresno State 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 23, UTSA 24

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 28, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Finishes No. 2 in Final AP Top 25

46 seconds ago
January 11, 1993: Alabama blasts Miami, Derrick Lassic (
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 11, 2022

2 hours ago
JaCorey Brooks
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama Players Never Want To Experience This Feeling Again

3 hours ago
Chris Owens in his final game for Alabama
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 at the 2022 CFP Title Game

3 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Defends Bryce Young and Will Anderson: 'They're not defined by one game'

5 hours ago
Nick Saban / Kirby Smart, 2022 CFP National Championship Trophy
All Things Bama

Everything Kirby Smart and Georgia Said After the National Championship Game

5 hours ago
Agiye Hall
All Things Bama

Alabama Freshman WR Agiye Hall: 'I'll be back'

5 hours ago
Christian Harris
All Things Bama

Everything the Crimson Tide Players Said After the 2021-22 National Championship Game

5 hours ago