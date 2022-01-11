Alabama Finishes No. 2 in Final AP Top 25

The Final AP Top 25 rankings are already out and to no one's surprise Georgia was at No. 1, with Alabama second.

The Bulldogs avenged their loss in the SEC Championship Game with a 33-18 victory against the Crimson Tide in the national title game Monday night in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season.

Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Crimson Tide finishing No. 2 gave the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the rankings for the third time since 2011.

The other two College Football Playoff teams rounded out the top four, with Michigan dropping from second to third after losing to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking.

Rank (First-place), Record, Points, Last

Georgia (61) 14-1 1525, 3 Alabama 13-2 1464, 1 Michigan 12-2 1361, 2 Cincinnati 13-1 1349, 4 Baylor 12-2 1259, 6 Ohio State 11-2 1247, 7 Oklahoma State 12-2 1177, 9 Notre Dame 11-2 1039, 5 Michigan State 11-2 1026, 11 Oklahoma 11-2 966, 14 Ole Miss 10-3 926, 8 Utah 10-4 851, 10 Pittsburgh 11-3 741, 13 Clemson 10-3 538, 19 Wake Forest 11-3 533, 20 Louisiana 13-1 517, 16 Houston 12-2 513, 21 Kentucky 10-3 446, 25 BYU 10-3 435, 13 North Carolina State 9-3 382, 18 Arkansas 9-4 371, 22 Oregon 10-4 364, 15 Iowa 10-4 171, 17 Utah State 11-3 163, NR San Diego State 12-2 137, NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Coastal Carolina 2, Fresno State 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 23, UTSA 24