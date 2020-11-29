This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020

There's been a lot of re-scheduling with Alabama football and basketball, both of which come into play this week.

Normally, the football team would be getting ready for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, but the SEC bumped it back a couple of weeks and had Alabama visiting Arkansas in a post-Iron Bowl game. Only Alabama at LSU got postponed and after a lot of maneuvering the Crimson Tide is heading to Baton Rouge for a night game Saturday.

Far simpler to explain is that Maui Invitational in basketball was relocated to Asheville, N.C., and Alabama opens play Monday night against Stanford.

So here’s this week’s schedule heading into December.

Alabama vs. Stanford, Monday 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2). The winner and loser gets the same from North Carolina vs. UNLV on Tuesday (ESPN or ESPN2). The tournament ends Wednesday.

Women’s basketball will host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (SEC Network+), and visit Oklahoma State on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama football plays at LSU at 7 p.m. Saturday (CBS).

Meanwhile, you're going to see some big changes on the site over the next few days, but before that we'll be kicking off our version of the 25 days of Christmas as we enter the stretch run of the Saban Top 100, which ranks the best Alabama players of the Nick Saban era. No. 25 will be unveiled Monday.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally.

The United States has had more than 4 million new cases in November alone, and the Center for Disease Control estimates that more than 15 percent of all Americans have had Covid-19 already.

Worldwide: 62,244,181 confirmed cases; 1,452,410 deaths

Last week: 58,144,199; 1,380,474

Nov. 14: 53,927,158; 1,311,192

Nov. 7: 50 million; 1,250,490

Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418

Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 13,244,417 confirmed cases; 266,047 deaths

Last week: 12,089,440; 255,899

Nov. 14: 10,903,890; 245,598

Nov. 7: 9.87 million; 237,113

Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556

Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 204,110 confirmed cases; 3,240 deaths

Last week: 193,085; 3,153

Nov. 14: 181,895; 2,998

Nov. 7: 171,773; 2,864

Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761

Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 13,049 confirmed cases, 154 deaths

Last week: 12,356 confirmed cases; 149 deaths

Nov 14: 11,726; 148

Nov. 7: 11,141; 146

Oct. 31: 10,734; 145

Oct. 24: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

(No new numbers, campus is closed for semester)

Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total

Nov. 12: 77; 2,877

Nov. 5: 56; 2,800

Oct. 29: 64; 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics