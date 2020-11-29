This Week with the Crimson Tide: Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020
Christopher Walsh
There's been a lot of re-scheduling with Alabama football and basketball, both of which come into play this week.
Normally, the football team would be getting ready for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, but the SEC bumped it back a couple of weeks and had Alabama visiting Arkansas in a post-Iron Bowl game. Only Alabama at LSU got postponed and after a lot of maneuvering the Crimson Tide is heading to Baton Rouge for a night game Saturday.
Far simpler to explain is that Maui Invitational in basketball was relocated to Asheville, N.C., and Alabama opens play Monday night against Stanford.
So here’s this week’s schedule heading into December.
Alabama vs. Stanford, Monday 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2). The winner and loser gets the same from North Carolina vs. UNLV on Tuesday (ESPN or ESPN2). The tournament ends Wednesday.
Women’s basketball will host USC Upstate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (SEC Network+), and visit Oklahoma State on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Alabama football plays at LSU at 7 p.m. Saturday (CBS).
Meanwhile, you're going to see some big changes on the site over the next few days, but before that we'll be kicking off our version of the 25 days of Christmas as we enter the stretch run of the Saban Top 100, which ranks the best Alabama players of the Nick Saban era. No. 25 will be unveiled Monday.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally.
The United States has had more than 4 million new cases in November alone, and the Center for Disease Control estimates that more than 15 percent of all Americans have had Covid-19 already.
