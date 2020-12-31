Seven Alabama Players Named First-Team All-Americans by Coaches Including Dylan Moses

Mac Jones locks up consensus All-American status with selection by American Football Coaches Association

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses joined the Crimson Tide's All-American parade when he was named a first-team selection by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday morning.

He was one of seven first-team selections for Alabama by the organization. The others were center Landon Dickerson, running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and defensive back Patrick Surtain II.

The AFCA is one of five services the NCAA uses to determine consensus and unanimous status. The others are the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation. All but the Walter Camp have been announced.

For Jones the selection secures he's consensus pick at quarterback.

Dickerson, Harris, Leatherwood, Smith and Surtain are all in the running to be unanimous selections.

The rundown:

Landon Dickerson

First Team

First-team accolades from the AFCA, The Sporting News (TSN), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Associated Press (AP)

Winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented annually to the league’s top offensive lineman

The top-rated run-blocking center according to Pro Football Focus (92.8)

Earned the No. 2 overall grade at center by PFF (91.5)

Sports an overall blocking grade of 91.0 by the UA coaching staff while grading out at 99.6 on all assignments

Played 725 total snaps with just two missed assignments and has allowed zero sacks

Najee Harris

First Team

Earned consensus All-America honors via his first-team selection by the AFCA, TSN, FWW and AP

Leads the nation in total touchdowns (27) and rushing touchdowns (24) along with scoring (162)

Ranks second in scoring per game (14.7) while sitting at third nationally in rushing yards (1,262)

Forced 78 missed tackles on the season to rank second in the country in that category

Totaled at least one touchdown in 10 of the Crimson Tide's 11 games and two-or-more scores in eight of those contests

Holds the Alabama career records for total touchdowns (54), rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing yards (3,639)

Mac Jones

First Team

Received consensus first-team honors from the AFCA, TSN and AP, while receving second recognition from the FWAA

One of college football’s top passers who leads the nation in seven separate categories including total QBR, PFF offensive grade for a quarterback, adjusted completion percentage, completion percentage, NFL passer rating, collegiate pass efficiency rating and yards per pass attempt

Thrown for the second-most passing yards in the nation (3,739)

Holds the highest completion percentage (76.5) by an Alabama quarterback through the first 11 games of a season

Owns four of Alabama's 10 all-time 400-plus yard passing performances, the most by any one quarterback at UA and a number that ties the SEC record for a single season

Totaled 18 touchdowns and 1,572 yards with a 219.10 passer rating against ranked opponents (Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Florida)

Alex Leatherwood

First Team

Selected consensus All-America honors by the AFCA, TSN, FWAA and AP

Named winner of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Made 39 consecutive starts along the Alabama offensive line

Played 683 snaps and missed only two assignments

Averaging an overall blocking grade of 91.1 by the Alabama coaching staff and has graded out at a team-high tying 99.6 on all assignments

Dylan Moses

First Team

The leader of the Crimson Tide defense

Paces UA in assisted tackles (32) while also leading the team in total tackles (68)

Added 6.5 tackles for loss (-33) to go with an interception and three pass breakups

DeVonta Smith

First Team

Received SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors and consensus All-America recognition from the AFCA, TSN, FWAA and AP

Named Sporting News' 2020 Player of the Year

The national leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511) and yards after the catch (768) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4)

Pro Football Focus’ top-rated wide receiver this season and in the history of the site at 93.7

Holds program record in both career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving scores while sitting at second in the Tide record book for receptions (98) in a season

Totaled four 200-plus yard receiving games for his career, including two this season, to set the Alabama career mark

Patrick Surtain II

First Team

Tabbed consensus first-team honors from the AFCA, TSN, FWAA and AP

Named SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors

The nation’s top corner and No. 10 overall defender by Pro Football Focus

Maintains a coverage grade of 86.3 according to PFF, the sixth-best grade in the country

Allowed 25 yards receiving or fewer in eight of the Tide’s 11 games this season

