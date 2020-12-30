Five Alabama Players Lock Down Consensus All-American Status

The University of Alabama football team had five players lock down consensus All-American status as they landed first-team status by the Football Writers Association of America on Wednesday.

The one who didn't was a second-team selection and remained on the cusp of consensus status, quarterback Mac Jones.

Since 1945, the FWAA team has been among the five used in the NCAA's selection of an annual consensus All-America team in college football. Since the 2002 season, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA.

Alabama has four players on the FWAA first-team offense – wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, center Landon Dickerson and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood – marking the first time since the FWAA All-America team broke into specialized backfield positions in 1967 for one school to post four players on either side of the ball.

Add in defensive back Patrick Surtain II, and only two other teams have ever placed five or more players on the first team as the Crimson Tide match their 2011 national title team with five, leaving the six from Oklahoma’s 2003 BCS-runner-up squad still holding the FWAA record.

The Crimson Tide’s six players on the combined first and second teams tie that 2003 Oklahoma team and Army’s 1946 team as the most for one team in one season.

The other five players were all first-team selections by the AP and the Sporting News. The AFCA and Walter Camp selections have yet to be announced.

2020 FWAA All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6 220 Jr. Cartersville, Ga.

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State 6-1 215 So. Wichita, Kan.

RB Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230 Sr. Antioch, Calif.

WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas 5-9 174 Sr. Houston, Texas

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama 6-1 175 Sr. Amite, La.

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida 6-6 240 Jr. Philadelphia, Pa.

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State 6-4 315 Jr. Bellflower, Calif.

OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame 6-6 302 Gr. Cleveland, Ohio

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M 6-4 325 So. Humble, Texas

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama 6-6 312 Sr. Pensacola, Fla.

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama 6-6 325 Sr. Hickory, N.C.

DEFENSE

DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State 6-2 261 Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.

DL Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina 6-2 260 Sr. Aiken, S.C.

DL Daviyon Nixon, Iowa 6-3 305 Jr. Kenosha, Wis.

DL Rashad Weaver, Pitt 6-5 270 Sr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa 6-4 260 Jr. Hominy, Okla.

LB Joseph Ossai, Texas 6-4 253 Jr. Conroe, Texas

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame 6-1 215 Sr. Hampton, Va.

DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati 6-2 188 So. Detroit, Mich.

DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame 6-4 219 So. Atlanta, Ga.

DB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana 5-10 176 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 6-2 202 Jr. Plantation, Fla.

SPECIALISTS

K Jose Borregales, Miami 5-10 205 Sr. Miami, Fla.

P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech 6-0 255 Sr. Alcolu, S.C.

KR Avery Williams, Boise State 5-9 195 Sr. Pasadena, Calif.

PR Marcus Jones, Houston 5-8 185 Jr. Enterprise, Ala.

AP Travis Etienne, Clemson 5-10 205 Sr. Jennings, La.

2010 FWAA All-America Second Team

Offense: QB Mac Jones, Alabama; RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA; RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo; WR Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State; WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State; TE Hunter Long, Boston College; OL Kayode Awosika, Buffalo; OL Brady Christiansen, BYU; OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech; OL Trey Smith, Tennessee; C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa.

Defense: DL Patrick Johnson, Tulane; DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami; DL Darius Stills, West Virginia; DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; LB Tavante Beckett, Marshall; LB Nick Bolton, Missouri; LB Nate Landman, Colorado; DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU; DB Greg Newsome, Northwestern; DB Tykee Smith, West Virginia; DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State.

Specialists: K Cade York, LSU; P Jake Camarda, Georgia; KR Chris Smith, Louisiana; PR Jeremiah Haydel, Texas State; AP Dwayne Eskridge, Western Michigan.

First Team Only Breakdown

Combined by School (19): Alabama 5, Notre Dame 3, Clemson 2, Iowa State 2, Boise State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, North Texas, Ohio State, Pitt, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulsa.

By Conference (8): ACC 8, SEC 7, American Athletic 3, Big 12 3, Big Ten 3, Conference USA 1, Mountain West 1, Sun Belt 1.

By Class: Senior/Graduate 14, Junior 8, Sophomore 5.

By Home State (15): Florida 6, California 3, Texas 3, Georgia 2, Louisiana 2, South Carolina 2, Alabama, Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin.

Combined First- and Second-Team Breakdown

By School (39): Alabama 6, Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 3, Buffalo 2, Clemson 2, Iowa 2, Iowa State 2, Miami 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, Louisiana, LSU, Marshall, Missouri, North Texas, Northwestern, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Western Michigan.

By Conference (10): SEC 12, ACC 11, Big Ten 7, Big 12 6, American Athletic 4, Sun Belt 4, Conference USA 3, Mid-American 3, Pac-12 2, Mountain West 1, Independents 1.

By Class: Senior/Graduate 23, Junior 19, Sophomore 12.

By Home State (26): Texas 9, Florida 8, California 6, Georgia 3, Louisiana 2, Maryland 2, Pennsylvania 2, South Carolina 2, Tennessee 2, Virginia 2, Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

Landon Dickerson

First Team

The top-rated run-blocking center according to Pro Football Focus (92.8)

Earned the No. 2 overall grade at center by PFF (91.5)

Sports an overall blocking grade of 91.0 by the UA coaching staff while grading out at 99.6 on all assignments

Played 725 total snaps with just two missed assignments and has allowed zero sacks

Najee Harris

First Team

Leads the nation in total touchdowns (27) and rushing touchdowns (24) along with scoring (162)

Ranks second in scoring per game (14.7) while sitting at third nationally in rushing yards (1,262)

Forced 78 missed tackles on the season to rank second in the country in that category

Totaled at least one touchdown in 10 of the Crimson Tide's 11 games and two-or-more scores in eight of those contests

Holds the Alabama career records for total touchdowns (54), rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing yards (3,639)

Mac Jones

Second Team

One of college football’s top passers who leads the nation in seven separate categories including total QBR, PFF offensive grade for a quarterback, adjusted completion percentage, completion percentage, NFL passer rating, collegiate pass efficiency rating and yards per pass attempt

Thrown for the second-most passing yards in the nation (3,739)

Holds the highest completion percentage (76.5) by an Alabama quarterback through the first 11 games of a season

Owns four of Alabama's 10 all-time 400-plus yard passing performances, the most by any one quarterback at UA and a number that ties the SEC record for a single season

Totaled 18 touchdowns and 1,572 yards with a 219.10 passer rating against ranked opponents (Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Florida)

Alex Leatherwood

First Team

Made 39 consecutive starts along the Alabama offensive line

Played 683 snaps and missed only two assignments

Averaging an overall blocking grade of 91.1 by the Alabama coaching staff and has graded out at a team-high tying 99.6 on all assignments

DeVonta Smith

First Team

Sporting News' 2020 Player of the Year

The national leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511) and yards after the catch (768) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4)

Pro Football Focus’ top-rated wide receiver this season and in the history of the site at 93.7

Holds program record in both career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving scores while sitting at second in the Tide record book for receptions (98) in a season

Totaled four 200-plus yard receiving games for his career, including two this season, to set the Alabama career mark

Patrick Surtain II

First Team