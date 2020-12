Alabama the Biggest Favorite in College Football Playoff History

Oddsmakers like Alabama's chances to repeat history when the Crimson Tide gets another shot at Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff

The last time Alabama and Notre Dame met on a football field, the Crimson Tide won in a rout, 42-14, in the 2013 BCS Championship Game.

Oddsmakers like the chances of a repeat finish.

Alabama opening as a 19.t-point favorite against Notre Dame was the largest spread in College Football Playoff history.

Per BetOnline, the previous high was the 2019 Orange Bowl where Alabama was a 14.5-point against Oklahoma.

The biggest upset in this format occurred during the first year of the College Football Playoff, when Ohio State beat Alabama, which had been favored by 7.5 points.

CFP Biggest Spreads

· 2021 Rose Bowl: Alabama (-19½) vs. Notre Dame

· 2019 Orange Bowl: Alabama (-14.5) vs. Oklahoma

· 2020 Peach Bowl: LSU (-12.5) vs. Oklahoma

· 2017 Peach Bowl: Alabama (-12.5) vs. Washington

· 2019 Cotton Bowl: Clemson (-10.5) vs. Notre Dame

· 2016 Cotton Bowl: Alabama (-10) vs. Michigan State

· 2015 Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-7.5) vs. Ohio State

· 2015 Rose Bowl: Oregon (-7.5) vs. Florida State

· 2021 Sugar Bowl: Clemson (-7) vs. Ohio State

- Favorites are 9-3 straight up and 8-4 against the spread in semifinal history

- Favorites are 10-7 straight up and 8-9 against the spread in CFP history

List of CFP Highest Totals

The totals for this year's two CFP semifinals are the fifth and sixth highest, respectively.

· 2019 Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oregon (80.5)

· 2020 Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma (75)

· 2015 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Florida State (74)

· 2015 CFP NCG: Oregon vs. Ohio State (72.5)

· 2021 Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Notre Dame (65.5)

· 2021 Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State (65)

· 2020 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State (63.5)

· 2018 Rose Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Georgia (62.5)

· 2016 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Oklahoma (61.5)

- Overs are 9-8 in CFP history

- Overs are 5-7 in CFP semifinal history

CFP Biggest Upsets

History is not on Notre Dame's side as the biggest upset in CFP history was just 7.5 points.

· 2015 Sugar Bowl: Ohio State (+7.5) over Alabama

· 2017 CFP NCG: Clemson (+6.5) over Alabama

· 2015 CFP NCG: Ohio State (+6) vs. Oregon

· 2019 CFP NCG: Clemson (+5) over Alabama

· 2016 Orange Bowl: Clemson (+3.5) over Oklahoma

· 2017 Fiesta Bowl: Clemson (+1) over Ohio State

Bowl Game Odds

Monday, Dec 21, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Myrtle Beach Bowl

North Texas vs Appalachian State (-21)

Over/Under 66½

Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tulane (-3) vs Nevada

Over/Under 55½

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Central Florida vs BYU (-7)

Over/Under 72½

Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern (-6½) vs Louisiana Tech

Over/Under 49½

Montgomery Bowl

Florida Atlantic vs Memphis (-8)

Over/Under 50

Thursday, Dec 24, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

New Mexico Bowl

Hawaii vs Houston (-13)

Over/Under 59½

Friday, Dec 25, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Camellia Bowl

Marshall vs Buffalo (-3)

Over/Under 54½

Saturday, Dec 26, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

South Carolina vs UAB (-5½)

Over/Under 46

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

Liberty vs Coastal Carolina (-6)

Over/Under 59½

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

UL Lafayette (-13) vs UTSA

Over/Under 59

Lending Tree Bowl

Western Kentucky vs Georgia State (-4½)

Over/Under 52½

Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma State (-3) vs Miami Florida

Over/Under 59½

Valero Alamo Bowl

Colorado vs Texas (-11½)

Over/Under 64

Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wisconsin (-7) vs Wake Forest

Over/Under 54½

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Missouri vs Iowa (-14)

Over/Under 52

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Florida (-3) vs Oklahoma

Over/Under 70

Thursday, Dec 31, 2020 - NCAA Football Game

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Mississippi State vs Tulsa (-2½)

Over/Under 49½

Arizona Bowl

Ball State vs San Jose State (-7)

Over/Under 63

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

West Virginia (-3½) vs Tennessee

Over/Under 45

Mercari Texas Bowl

Arkansas vs TCU (-6)

Over/Under 57

Friday, Jan 01, 2021 - NCAA Football Game

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Cincinnati vs Georgia (-6½)

Over/Under 48

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Auburn vs Northwestern (-3½)

Over/Under 45½

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One (CFP Semifinal)

Notre Dame vs Alabama (-19½)

Over/Under 65½

All State Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Ohio State vs Clemson (-7½)

Over/Under 65½

Saturday, Jan 02, 2021 - NCAA Football Game

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Kentucky (-2½) vs NC State

Over/Under 52

Outback Bowl

Mississippi vs Indiana (-7)

Over/Under 69

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Oregon vs Iowa State (-4)

Over/Under 57

Capital One Orange Bowl

North Carolina vs Texas A&M (-6½)

Over/Under 68½