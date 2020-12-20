Alabama Football Captures 28th SEC Title, Defeats No. 7 Florida 52-46

Five touchdowns from Najee Harris and an overpowering offense propelled the Crimson Tide to its 28th conference title

ATLANTA — Alabama football picked up its 28th SEC title on Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downing the Florida Gators 52-46 in the SEC Championship Game.

While the Crimson Tide dominated in the first half, the Gators made a courageous comeback attempt in the second half, scoring 14 unanswered points and cutting the Alabama lead to four heading into the fourth quarter.

A 17-point fourth quarter for Alabama and several key stops on defense made the difference in the game.

"Really proud of our team for the way they competed in the game," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said after the game. "I think I'm really proud of our team for the way they competed all year long. This has been a year of lots of disruptions — a lot of abnormal things happening — and the resiliency that our team has shown throughout the season to win 11 games is pretty phenomenal.

"I think it speaks to the togetherness on the team — everybody sort of buying in and trying to do the things they needed to do to contribute to the team."

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones finished his last game before the Heisman Trophy presentation in style, throwing 33-of-43 for 418 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith didn't have too shabby of a night, either, bringing in 15 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

While deadly in the air, Alabama was also just as effective on the ground. Senior running back Najee Harris picked up 178 yards on 31 carries as well as two touchdowns. However, Harris was also equally challenging for the Gators defense as a receiver. On Saturday night, Harris totaled five receptions for 67 yards and three additional receiving touchdowns.

With the 178 rushing yards, Harris finished the night with a career total of 3,639, giving him the most rushing yards in Crimson Tide program history. Harris' two addition rushing touchdowns gave him 44 total on his career, which is also a new Alabama program record.

After the game, Harris gave full credit to his offensive line for helping him write his name in the record books.

"It's an honor to be in that position but I can't thank the line enough for really making this happen," Harris said. "For me, I know my name's going to be on there but just for the o-line to come and make those holes is — really I feel like they should be on there. The all-time leading rusher somewhere up there, too."

Harris scored his first touchdown on the Crimson Tide's opening drive, scurrying eight yards through the line for six points. In the first half, Alabama scored a touchdown on five of its six drives, with Jones' interception being the only drive that didn't result in a score.

With 6:21 remaining in the first quarter, Jones threw an interception to Gators defensive back Trey Dean, who ran the ball out of the end zone. During Dean's return, sophomore wide receiver John Metchie III came flying up behind Dean and hit him, jarring the ball loose and giving the Crimson Tide the ball back.

The interception by Florida followed by a fumble then a recovery by Alabama was one of the more interesting plays of the night.

At halftime, Alabama led Florida 35-17.

In the second half, the Gators came roaring back by putting together a four play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown to open the second half. With Alabama failing to score on its first two drives of the second half, Florida was able to narrow the margin down to 35-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Alabama was able to put 17 points on the board in the fourth quarter, but Florida was hot on its heels with 14 points of its own.

On Alabama's next-to-last offensive drive of the game, Alabama redshirt-senior center Landon Dickerson went down with a leg injury and was forced to be carted off of the field. When he was lifted onto the cart, the entire Crimson Tide team cleared the sidelines and gathered around him on the cart for a heartwarming farewell from the game. However, Dickerson returned to the field for the postgame ceremony, where he joined the rest of the team on crutches and with his left calf wrapped.

Saban later revealed that Dickerson will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the damage to his left knee, but he believes that it could be serious.

Late in the fourth quarter, Alabama was forced to punt after a three-and-out drive, leaving 16 seconds on the clock for the Gators. With Florida out of timeouts, Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris sacked Gators quarterback Kyle Trask on its first play of the drive, bringing the clock to zero and bringing a hectic game to an end.

"This is the best," Saban told CBS after the game. "This is the absolute best because I absolutely love this team, I love all the adversity that they had to overcome and resiliency that they went through to be able to do this and I appreciate it."

Alabama is now the only team in college football history to go 11-0 in conference play in a single season.

Alabama and Florida will now await the verdict of the College Football Playoff Committee, who is slated to announce their final rankings on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET (ESPN).

This story will be updated with quotes and video from tonight's postgame press conferences.