Opening Lines for Potential College Football Playoff Games
In 10 days, we'll know which four teams will play for the national championship, when the College Football Playoff selection committee announces the pairings for the semifinals.
Not to get ahead of ourselves, as Alabama has its season finale against Auburn on Saturday (2:30 p.m.), and with a win has to sit and wait during the conference championship games, but the opening lines on potential playoff matchups are very interesting.
It's a good indication of how the Crimson Tide is viewed without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
From BetOnline.com:
LSU vs Ohio State
LSU +3½
Ohio State -3½
LSU vs Clemson
LSU +4½
Clemson -4½
LSU vs Georgia
LSU -3
Georgia +3
LSU vs Alabama
LSU pk
Alabama pk
Ohio State vs Clemson
Ohio State +1
Clemson -1
Ohio State vs Georgia
Ohio State -7½
Georgia +7½
Ohio State vs Alabama
Ohio State -3½
Alabama +3½
Clemson vs Alabama
Clemson -4½
Alabama +4½
Clemson vs Georgia
Clemson -8
Georgia +8
Georgia vs Alabama
Georgia +3½
Alabama -3½