SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaTalk of the TideRecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Opens Fall Camp: Alabama Practice Report for August 17

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team opened fall practice Monday. 

The practice was the first of the five in the mandated acclimation period. Alabama is scheduled to hold 25 practices through Sept. 17. Players will have the subsequent weekend off before going into regular-season mode for the Sept. 26 opener against Missouri. 

Conditions were partly cloudy, 91 degrees, with a heat index of 97. Looking at the extended forecast Tuesday might be the hottest day of fall camp (95 degrees).

Nick Saban is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday evening. 

This story will be regularly updated as information becomes available. 

Note: We were asked not to disclose what time practice started, but the media crew gave it away on social media. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Football. Is. Back.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Wide Receivers Aim to Be Like Rock Paper Scissors: Versatile and Unforgettable

Alabama Crimson Tide fall camp position outlook: Wide receivers

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football to Play at Missouri for 2020 Season Opener

The 14 teams of the conference now all know who they will be playing on Sept. 26

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Corner: Do Better

If we want college football in 2020, we all have to do better

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Football Updates Online Roster

The Crimson Tide updated its online roster hours before it will conduct its first practice of fall camp

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Let the Good Times Roll

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Leadership May Be More Important Than Ever For 2020 Alabama Football Team

All Things CW: A lot is on the line with the Alabama football team, even more than usual, but it has the necessary leadership in place

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: It Just Means More

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Fall Camp Tracker: Keeping Up With the Crimson Tide (Roster, Scheduling and Depth Chart Changes)

Everything that you need to know for the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2020 football's fall camp

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

With Crimson Tide not able to hold spring practice, and the team heading into unchartered water, leadership will be crucial during 2020 season

Christopher Walsh