TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team opened fall practice Monday.

The practice was the first of the five in the mandated acclimation period. Alabama is scheduled to hold 25 practices through Sept. 17. Players will have the subsequent weekend off before going into regular-season mode for the Sept. 26 opener against Missouri.

Conditions were partly cloudy, 91 degrees, with a heat index of 97. Looking at the extended forecast Tuesday might be the hottest day of fall camp (95 degrees).

Nick Saban is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday evening.

