Alabama Crimson Tide Resumes Practices For Notre Dame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After taking three days off so the players could spend Christmas with their families, the Alabama football team returned to practice for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide worked out for two hours in shells inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. It was Alabama's third postseason practice in advance of facing Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The winner of the top-ranked Crimson Tide versus the No. 4 Fighting Irish on Friday, will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl.

The National Championship Game will be played Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. All three games will be shown on ESPN.

Notre Dame spent the holiday practicing. Nick Saban gave his players the option of traveling home, similar to what it did for Thanksgiving.

“He told us about protective protocols, being around our families, enjoying Christmas with them," junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II said last week. "Just a three-day, quick little break, and then we’ll be back up here Saturday. Just a time to spend time with family on Christmas.”

The Crimson Tide will play its 10th College Football Playoff matchup on New Years Day. The semifinal was originally scheduled to be played in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama will practice again Sunday, with the first media availability set for Monday.

Unlike a usual bowl week, Alabama will not travel to the site of the game until the day before, Thursday,