Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Three Alabama Defenders Highlight Day Three of NFL Combine

There is a chance University of Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills is the first offensive linemen taken off of the board come this April's NFL Draft.

The former five-star recruit took to the mic on Wednesday to address the media on Day Three of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"I feel like I have a high football IQ," Wills told reporters. "It’s something that I take pride in. Trying to keep the mistakes to a minimum. I am a athletic player and a mauler. I like to dominate people."

If selected in the first round, Wills would become the seventh offensive lineman drafted within the first 32 picks since Nick Saban became head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007.

"That was one of the reasons why I chose Alabama,” Wills said. “I just felt like they were going to develop me to be the best offensive lineman I could be. At the end of the day, they did their job. I feel like I came in day-in and day-out to work, and I put in the work to be here.”

Pro Football Focus gave Wills a run-block grade of 90.6 in the 2019 season and started 29 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide in his career, but NFL teams are wanting to see how well he can make the switch over to left tackle.

"Leading up to this pre-draft process," Wills said. "Trying to do both because I know that’s something that teams have questions about. Just trying to have that versatility. It’s something that’s new. Any time at a new position, there’s going to be a new feeling, but it’s something I’m trying to be comfortable with."

Wills revealed that he has formal meetings scheduled with the Giants, Jets, and Dolphins. All of those teams are set to pick in the top 10.

The Lexington, Ky. native measured at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds on Tuesday. He will participate in the on-field drills on Friday.

"I just want to showcase I’m an athlete,” Wills said. “I’m trying to do good in every single aspect. I’m definitely trying to run a sub-5 in the 40. I feel like I’ve been training well enough to do that. I just want to do the best I can, put on a show.”

Three former Alabama defenders made their way to the combine to receive their measurements on Wednesday — Raekwon Davis, Terrell Lewis, and Anfernee Jennings.

Here is how they stacked up:

DE Raekwon Davis

Height: 6-6



Weight: 311

Hand: 11

Arm: 33 7/8

Wingspan: 85 2/8

LB Terrell Lewis

Height: 6-5

Weight: 262

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 33 7/8

Wingspan: 83 3/8

LB Anfernee Jennings

Height: 6-2

Weight: 256

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 32 7/8

Wingspan: 79 4/8

Defensive linemen and linebackers will have their showcase their skills on the field on Saturday. The NFL Network will broadcast it from 3-10 p.m, CT.