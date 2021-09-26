Alabama Football Downs Southern Miss, 63-14

The Crimson Tide rumbled over, under and through the Golden Eagles highlighted by two kickoff returns for touchdowns by Jameson Williams.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Five touchdown passes from quarterback Bryce Young and three total touchdowns from wide receiver Jameson Williams were all Alabama football needed as the top-ranked Crimson Tide downed the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 63-14 on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young played a near-perfect game, completing 20-of-22 passes for 313 yards and five scores with one interception. However, it was two kickoff-return touchdowns by wide receiver Jameson Williams that highlighted the victory.

Alabama got things started off quick when Williams returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. With just 14 seconds having ticked off of the clock, the Crimson Tide was out to a 7-0 lead.

Williams' touchdown was not only the first kickoff returned for a touchdown since Jaylen Waddle in the 2019 Iron Bowl. Additionally, it was the first 100-yard kickoff return since former wide receiver Tyrone Prothro did so against Kentucky back in 2004.

It didn't take long for Alabama to build on its lead. After a three-and-out drive by Southern Miss, the Crimson Tide formed an eight-play, 60-yard drive punctuated with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Young to tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

Young played near perfection in the first half against the Golden Eagles, completing 12-of-13 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the first 30 minutes with an impressive quarterback rating of 339.9.

The running game for the Crimson Tide was equally effective, with sophomore running back Roydell Williams leading the Alabama backfield with nine carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Jase McClelland, who started the game for the Crimson Tide, finished the first half with 60 yards on eight carries.

At the end of the first half, Alabama led Southern Miss by a score of 42-7.

The Crimson Tide offense felt no need to slow things down in the second half, either. After the Golden Eagles started things off with another three-and-out, Alabama formed a four-play, 68-yard drive finished with tight end Cameron Latu's second touchdown of the game.

On Alabama's next drive, Young threw the first interception of his Alabama career and did not return to the game. In total, Young completed 20-of-22 passes for 313 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. His five touchdowns were just one score short of tying Tua Tagovailoa's record for the most in a single game in Alabama history.

After the interception, Southern Miss responded a couple of minutes into the fourth quarter with a touchdown thrown by quarterback Ty Keyes 11 yards to wide receiver Demarcus Jones. However, Jameson Williams and the Crimson Tide weren't quite finished yet.

On the ensuing kickoff, Williams returned the kick 83 yards for his second touchdown return of the game and his third overall. Williams is the first player in Crimson Tide history to return two kickoff returns for a touchdown in the same game in school history.

Two quarterbacks and one final touchdown later for the Crimson Tide, the final score was brought to 63-14 in favor of Alabama.

Overall, the Crimson Tide's offense amassed 608 yards, with 395 of those yards coming through the air and 213 on the ground. Alabama doubled Southern Miss in first downs with 22 compared to the Golden Eagles' 11. The Crimson Tide also converted six of its 10 third-downs.

In total, Alabama averaged 10.5 yards per play and was 4-for-4 in the red zone.

With the win, Alabama improved to 4-0 and will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday for a red-hot Ole Miss football team. Southern Miss falls to 1-3 with the loss.

