Greg Byrne Posts Photo Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Changes

Christopher Walsh

Although the initial plans called for the latest renovations of Bryant-Denny Stadium to have been completed earlier this month, the season starting late and revamped schedule gave the University of Alabama a little extra time to wrap things up. 

Alabama is set to open its football season Saturday at Missouri (6 p.m. EPN), but then turn around and host Texas A&M on Oct. 3. 

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne checked out the renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium and took pictures for fans. About the only things he didn't show were the new tunnel at the end of the Walk of Champions, locker room and recruiting room, but one can understand why he'd like hold off on those for a bigger reveal.  

• The new student plaza on the east side is covered, providing protection from both the sun and rain. 

• The new press box is on the opposite side of the stadium, and more toward the end zone instead of at the 50-yard line. 

• What can we say, we love what they've put on the wall in the press box, but we're also extremely biased. What most fans should notice is that the upper concourse area on the western side is much wider. 

• The new video boards in the corners are much bigger. Also, note the chairbacks signaling where people are to sit, to maintain social distancing during games. 

The $107 million renovation included updating and expanding multiple seating areas with three new club areas and the addition of new premium seats, loge boxes, the Terrace Club, the Champions Club and Founders Suites on the west side, new skyboxes on the east level, as well as renovation of existing skyboxes.

Alabama also added a new Sports Science Center, along with a new locker room, equipment room, laundry room and football lobby inside the Mal More Athletic Complex during the offseason.  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Kinda partial to that press box wall. haha

