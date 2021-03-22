Alabama Football Holds Second Spring Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The faces have changed, but the expectations have stayed the same.

The University of Alabama offense has a slew of players in new roles, and new leaders on both sides of the ball this spring.

But, that's why they have spring practice, to get a head start in preparing for the fall.

“I feel like our offense is stacked with talent," running Brian Robinson Jr. said. "Obviously we’ll have to have some guys step up in some big major roles this year.

"I’m excited for our unit and what our unit can grow into this spring. This is the first step for all of us, to come together as a unit. I’m excited to see who can step up in those major roles we may be missing right now.”

Alabama held its second practice on Monday afternoon. The Crimson Tide worked in ideal conditions, partly cloudy and mid-70s temp.

The team worked outside of the first time after heading inside last Friday due to saturated practice fields.

“With the experience, it’s not necessarily weird," linebacker Christian Harris said about suddenly being considered a veteran on the roster. "In practice, we all get the same amount of reps, we all put the work just as much as each other. So it’s not like anybody is over one another in the linebacker room but as far as taking the leadership role, I really am trying to focus on that this year.

"I think I had a little bit of a role last year but I really had a lot of guys like Dylan [Moses] ahead of me and a lot of guys my freshman year that showed me a great example of what a leader should look like on this team so I’m just trying to pick up where they left off.”

